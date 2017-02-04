Paul Lambert surprised at speed of Wolves transformation

Paul Lambert says he's surprised how quickly Wolves' fortunes have transformed – but he doesn't want to take any credit for it.

Six wins from nine matches – the team's best run of form for almost two years – has galvanised the club's fanbase and seen the team edge up the table.

Victory at Burton today could lift Wolves into the top half of the table for the first time since October.

Lambert said: "It comes through the players and the supporters. It’s not me being modest, I just think the game is about players and supporters.

"If you get them together, and results, and things like Liverpool, it brings everything together and the feeling becomes strong.

"(Am I surprised) how quick it’s turned? Probably, yes. And not just what you see on the pitch but behind the scenes as well.

"From the moment I walked in the door I felt there was something special here.

"I think it’s a brilliant club. There’s an incredible feeling around the club, not just here (Compton Park) but the stadium.

"I’ve not been here long but the turnaround has been big."

New £1.2million signing Ben Marshall was hoping to make his Wolves debut today at Burton Albion.

Lambert said Marshall's match fitness wasn't quite there, as he hasn't played since mid-January.

But he's delighted to have the 25-year-old on board after previously managing him at Blackburn.

"I think he needed to leave Blackburn at some stage to get himself going again," Lambert added.

"He’s not done anything for the last fortnight so he’s a little bit behind on match fitness, which isn’t quite there.

"But I’ve got a really good player there in a number of positions.

"The beauty for me is I’ve got that opportunity to change things how I see fit with everyone on top of their game.

"Ben’s strength is his versatility. He’s a big addition, especially the number of games we’re playing at the minute."