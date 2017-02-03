Wolves boss Paul Lambert prepared for tough Burton test

Wolves head to the Pirelli Stadium for the first time tomorrow as a team in form - but Paul Lambert is taking nothing for granted.

Championship strugglers Burton Albion, currently one place and three points above the relegation zone, have won only two of their past 11 games.

In contrast Wolves have won six of their past nine in all competitions - their best run for almost two years.

It's Wolves' first ever competitive fixture at the stadium. They did play a pre-season friendly there at the start of the 2015/16 season when Nouha Dicko scored in a 1-0 win.

Lambert said:"They’ll be a test, it’s a difficult small ground.

"I went to watch them on Wednesday night. They’ve earned the right to be in the league, Nigel’s done really well there but we go there with a lot of confidence.

"If we keep doing what we’re doing of late then with a bit of luck we can hopefully win."

Lambert has a number of selection posers all over pitch.

He made six changes to the team that heroically beat Liverpool 2-1 for Tuesday's Championship victory at Barnsley.

The likes of Helder Costa, Nouha Dicko and Richard Stearman were rested and will be expected to come back into the XI.

Carl Ikeme is also back after a two-game suspension, while utility man Ben Marshall is in the squad after joining from Blackburn for £1.2m.

Lambert was tight-lipped on his team selection but did concede the game comes too soon for Romain Saiss, who has just returned from the African Cup of Nations in which he played four games for Morocco.

"We’ve got 20 players putting their hands up to play," Lambert said. "But there’s no player that’s weaker, I don’t have a favourite...I view them all the same. Every player is equal.

"If we’d gone to Stoke (in the FA Cup with a much-changed side) and got beaten heavily it might have changed my opinion but because of the way the lads performed and they’ve done it again (at Liverpool), it indicates to me they can do it.

"It’s not a flash in the pan or a one-off.

"But I see it in training. They train the way they play. The whole squad is really strong, even the young ones, they know the standards I expect.

"Romain, it’s probably a bit early for him because of his exertions in Africa.

"He’s played a lot as well, and the travelling, so we’ll see how he is."

Connor Ronan had a hand in two of Wolves' three goals at Oakwell.

The Irish youngster is certainly making his mark in Lambert's first team - but the boss said he needs to start speaking up.

"I never hear Connor speak!" Lambert joked. "He’s a big talent, a huge talent and a very nice kid. He doesn’t say much, which is one thing he’ll have to improve on and be more vocal if he’s going to be a top, top player.

"That’ll come as he gets older.

"He’s got the talent. Him and Bright (Enobakhare) are showing me they deserve to be in the squad."