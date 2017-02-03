Rachael Heyhoe Flint: Service of thanksgiving broadcast for Wolves fans to pay their respects

A service of thanksgiving for Rachael Heyhoe Flint will be broadcast outside St Peter’s Church, Wolves have revealed.

Audio from the service on Wednesday will be played in the square outside the Civic Centre.

Hundreds of Wolves fans are expected to gather to pay their respects to the Wolves vice-president and former England cricketer.

Baroness Heyhoe Flint died on January 18 following a short battle with cancer, aged 77.

The club is also urging fans to gather outside Molineux and on the route of the cortege as it makes its way to St Peter’s Church.

The cortege will depart Molineux at around 1.30pm travelling along Waterloo Road and Darlington Street. A rolling road closure will be in place.

Meanwhile the club said it has been "inundated" with requests from fans to attend the church service, with a ballot to take place over the coming days.

In a statement, Wolves said: "The club has been inundated with requests from supporters wishing to attend the service, which is a testament to how highly thought of Rachael was and how much she is going to be missed.

"We are currently working through the available space inside the church before conducting the ballot.

"Supporters who don’t hear back from the club on email before 5pm on Monday will unfortunately not be able to accommodated inside the church."

Some of the many charities and causes that Baroness Heyhoe Flint supported will also be represented at Wednesday's thanksgiving service.

She was known as a pioneer for women’s cricket and captained England to victory in the 1973 World Cup in a career spanning two decades.

She was also a successful journalist – serving as sports editor of the Wolverhampton Chronicle in the 1960s – and award-winning after dinner speaker, while she later headed up Wolves’ work in the local community.

Her long friendship with Sir Jack Hayward was sparked in 1970, when she asked him to sponsor the England ladies cricket team.

After he took over the club in 1990 she was appointed to the club’s PR department.

From 1997 to 2003, she served as a director at his request, later becoming a vice-president. She was granted the Freedom of Wolverhampton in 2011.