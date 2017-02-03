George Saville on Wolves' feelgood factor

“Everyone’s on a high, everyone’s positive, everyone’s working together and the results are slowly starting to come.”

It’s safe to say there’s a feelgood factor at Wolves right now.

George Saville may have only started two games in the past six weeks – but he’s feeling it too.

And the midfielder, who starred in Wolves’ FA Cup wins at Stoke and Liverpool, has certainly bought into Paul Lambert’s way of thinking, including squad rotation.

“It goes right through the club at the moment,” Saville said.

“We must have 10-12 games in the next six weeks. It’s a lot of games, he’s going to use the squad and rotate it, use energy, legs and what you need to win a certain game, whoever it’s against.

“Myself and Lee (Evans) did really well last Saturday and then Tuesday (at Barnsley) the gaffer went with a different team, giving the likes of Helder and Stears a rest which I think is important because you aren’t going to be able to maintain that level Saturday/Tuesday/Saturday/Tuesday.”

Saville admitted last Saturday’s remarkable win at Anfield was ‘a bit surreal’.

But what’s also surreal is the 23-year-old being dropped in to two massive FA Cup games, while barely featuring in the league.

How difficult has he found that to deal with?

“It’s tough,” Saville said. “Your mind goes wandering a little bit and you’re up and down.

"But that’s part of being a footballer. It’s nice to play against Stoke and Liverpool and we did well.

"He’ll play the best team he thinks so we’ll take it game by game.

“Liverpool was a bit surreal. We weren’t really expected to win but we were confident and we saw their team which wasn’t as strong as it could have been. We punished them for that.

“Every footballer wants to be playing at Anfield on a Saturday. You can’t beat those days. We had 8,300 fans behind the goal and that carried us right through the whole game.”

Wolves are currently 11 points off the play-offs but hopes are high that Lambert’s team can start getting closer to the top six now. Does Saville believe a play-off finish is still possible?

“If we can stick together and push on you can’t say no. There’s always one team that takes a late burst.

“The start of the season obviously didn’t help us.

“We’ve got a few points to gain now but we’re in a good place, everyone can see that, you can tell there’s a vibe.

“There’s no bitterness if you’re playing or not playing.”

Wolves were paired with Saville’s former club Chelsea in the fifth round, with the tie being screened live on BT Sport on Saturday February 18 (5.30pm kick off).

Saville said of the draw: “It’s great for me although preferably it would have been away.

“To be honest I wanted Sutton or Lincoln at home, we had Liverpool and Stoke but then you’re not going to say no to Chelsea!

“The league’s more important. The FA Cup run has been brilliant and the Chelsea game will be a great occasion – everyone wants to play in that, not just me.

“We look at Burton now, take that first and let everything else take care of itself."