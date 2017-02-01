Barnsley 1 Wolves 3 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after an impressive 3-1 win at Barnsley.

Harry Burgoyne

Produced a top-drawer and very important save to deny Mowatt when the score was just 1-0. He made himself big and got a good, strong hand on the ball. However for Barnsley's goal he'll have been disappointed to push the ball straight at Roberts for a simple rebound. Handling and kicking was absolutely fine. Done himself proud deputising for Ikeme. 7/10

Conor Coady

Yet another solid, no-frills performance where he kept things simple but never put Wolves in trouble. When Kenny Jackett first moved Coady to right-back in pre-season it was considered laughable by many supporters. Well it's looking a wise move now - Coady is more than capable of excelling there. 7/10

Danny Batth

A couple of tough moments against Marley Watkins but generally he was very sound. Wolves' centre halves - all four of them - have been much improved of late, none more so than Batth who looks to be over that nightmare run when he seemed to be costing Wolves a goal a game. He's shown great character to pull things around. Now his challenge is to keep that going. 7/10

Kortney Hause

His boss singled him out for praise afterwards saying this was Hause's best performance since he took charge. Distribution not the best at times but from a defensive point of view he really was superb. That's three appearances in a row - Stoke, Liverpool and here - that he's impressed. And popped up with his second goal in Wolves colours in the fifth minute. 8/10

Matt Doherty

Didn't see much of Doherty from an attacking point of view, but like the rest of the back four he was very steady defensively. Struggling to recall the last time he had a poor game. 7/10

Jack Price

Nearly broken in two by the shocking challenge that led to Mowatt's fully deserved red card. Not at his best but did enough to keep things ticking along. 7/10

David Edwards

An outstanding contribution. Two goals, both of them classic Edwards (header from a free kick, rebound shot after arriving late in the box), plus an assist for the early opener when he flicked on Ronan's corner at the near post. He was well up for scoring a penalty too, before the referee changed his mind and gave Barnsley a free kick. The hard work and clean living this guy puts in away from Compton Park benefits Wolves hugely - he ran more than anyone at Anfield but was fit enough physically and mentally to do it all again here Having the season of his life. Eight goals in 15 appearances and nine in total, equalling his career best. 9/10

Joe Mason

Not completely at home on the right flank but he put a good shift in and linked nicely with Bodvarsson on occasion. 7/10

Bright Enobakhare

Flashes of brilliance here and there when taking players on. Teed up Ronan when he hit the post and played a nicely weighted pass for Bodvarsson in the lead-up to the third goal. Extremely harshly judged to have fouled Scowen before he was pole-axed for the penalty that never was. 7/10

Connor Ronan

You hesitate to overhype youngsters...but come on, this guy is special. The architect for the first two goals, both from set pieces which he was given the responsibility for despite his tender years. One piece of sublime skill in the first half when he dinked the ball over a defender's head and ran onto it. Otherwise a mature, sensible performance - and he was inches away from his first ever senior goal with a side-footed effort that cannoned off the post. Lambert reiterated after that he sees Ronan's future as a central midfielder. Well he can certainly do a job at left midfield too. 8/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Important team performance from the big Icelandic striker who put himself about all evening. Menacing when cutting in from wide areas. Almost scored that elusive goal (five months and counting) but his shot was saved, leading to Edwards firing home the rebound. 7/10

Substitutes

Andreas Weimann (for Ronan, 71)

Did a job on the left, mostly defensively in what was a scrappy game at this point. 6/10

George Saville (for Coady, 84)

Sent on for the tiring Coady to play in defence. N/A

Lee Evans (for Enobakhare, 90)

Only on for a couple of minutes. N/A

Subs not used: Lonergan, Stearman, Costa, Dicko.