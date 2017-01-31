Deadline Day: Ben Marshall heading to Wolves for medical

Ben Marshall is set to seal a late deadline day switch to Wolves, with the winger set to undergo a medical and discuss personal terms.

A fee in the region of £1.5m has been agreed and both clubs now face a race against time to complete the deal before 11pm.

Paul Lambert has made no secret of his admiration for the 25-year-old, but always maintained that Wolves would not be held to ransom by Blackburn.

Initial talks began weeks ago, but Rovers were thought to be holding out for up to £2million

Marshall is out of contract at the end of the season.

He has been frozen out of Owen Coyle's first-team at Ewood Park with the Scot saying he only wants players who are committed to the club.