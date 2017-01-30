Liverpool vs Wolves: An FA Cup game no fan will ever forget

It was a day anyone at Anfield associated with Wolves will never forget.

An army of more than 8,000 fans took over a small corner of Merseyside and the staff and players did the business with a fabulous and inspirational victory.

With it being 12.30pm kick off, a red letter day in Wolves’ recent history began at the crack of dawn for many.

Trains leaving Wolverhampton Railway Station were jam-packed and standing room only, while no fewer than 70 coaches departed Molineux bound for the M6 and Liverpool.

A bitterly cold, rainy and blustery Saturday morning hardly gave off the impression of a special day ahead, but the adrenalin began pumping when fans and supporters alike arrived at the 54,000 capacity Anfield – a stadium steeped in history but one that has had a facelift since Wolves last visited in 2011.

The new main stand houses 18,700 supporters and creates an imposing and impressive structure both outside and in.

With the rain having stopped fans, many of whom bought half-and-half Liverpool/Wolves scarves (a notion derided throughout the country but one which thrives in Liverpool) stopped to watch highlights of old clashes between the two teams on a big screen outside.

Others paid a poignant visit to the stadium’s Hillsborough memorial, laying Wolves scarves to show their respects, or took selfies by the Shankly Gates and spent time at the neutral ‘fan zone’ where supporters can mingle and have a drink.

Inside the stadium the atmosphere began to build in the 30 minutes leading up to kick off.

Many Wolves fans took their seats early, keen to make the most of the occasion.

As stand-in skipper David Edwards revealed, that atmosphere generated was spine-tingling even before kick off.

“Before the game all we could hear was the Wolves fans,” Edwards said.

“I was standing (in the tunnel) and I could just hear the Wolves fans singing that song they have started singing about me.

“I’m standing there thinking there are 45,000 Liverpool fans in the stadium, and I could hear the 9,000 Wolves fans singing that song! That is one of those moments when you just want to be able to soak it all in.”

A stirring rendition of You’ll Never Walk Alone greeted the teams onto the field. Everything was set for a famous day – and Wolves began delivering inside 55 seconds when Richard Stearman gave them the lead.

Not that they needed an excuse anyway, but the goal lifted the volume in the away end to even greater heights – and it stayed like that for the rest of the afternoon, punctured only at half-time and full-time by loud boos from the angry Liverpool faithful.

The scenes at full-time made the hairs stand. Bodvarsson, as is now tradition, led the ‘Bodclap’ and 8,300 emotional and triumphant supporters generated a deafening din in response.

While Lambert underwent a series of media commitments the players’ celebrations continued in the dressing room. And the fans partied long into the night, both in Liverpool and back home in Wolverhampton.

What a day.