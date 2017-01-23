Wolves anger at Wes Hoolahan ‘dive’ storm at Norwich

Angry Wolves players accused Wes Hoolahan of diving after their controversial defeat to Norwich City.

Hoolahan won a penalty with the scores locked at 1-1 at Carrow Road – and keeper Carl Ikeme was sent off for pushing the Irishman.

Ikeme will now miss Saturday’s big FA Cup tie against Liverpool at Anfield, for which all 8,300 away tickets were sold out at the weekend. And the keeper took to Twitter to accuse Hoolahan of ‘blatantly’ diving over him to win the spot-kick.

“Been mulling over whether to say anything or not,” Ikeme said. “Some will say don’t react. I understand your point. It’s hard not to be frustrated when someone blatantly dives to win a penalty then dives again when pushed on his chest. I supposed you live and learn but this one is hard to take. I apologise if anyone feels let down.

“A lot of Norwich fans not happy. I have nothing against your club or Wes. These things happen in football so we just move on.”

Wolves’ players argued vociferously with referee David Coote.

Captain Danny Batth said after the game was Hoolahan was ‘on his way down’ before he got to Ikeme. “We felt it wasn’t a penalty,” he said. “I don’t think the player was going to get anywhere with the ball, he’d kicked it out for a goal-kick and that would have been it.

“Carl’s laid down to block any toe-punt towards goal. As far as I’ve seen he was on his way down before Carl was down there.

“I said (to the referee) I didn’t think it was a penalty, he shared his views with me and the debate goes on. He wasn’t going to change his mind.”

Paul Lambert and Norwich boss Alex Neil refused to be drawn on the incident, saying they didn’t have a good enough view, although Neil accused Ikeme of being ‘unprofessional’ in his reaction.

Wolves potentially now face going into their biggest game of the season with no senior goalkeepers.

Andy Lonergan is back in training after a knee injury but wasn’t deemed fit enough for the Norwich game, meaning 20-year-old Harry Burgoyne was on the bench.