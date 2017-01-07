Wolves blog: New Year, Nugent?

We are now around a week into the January transfer window, with little activity yet to be seen by Wolves.

The rumours and speculation have begun to gather pace though, with plenty of domestic players being linked, particularly players out of contract in the summer.

If Wolves are to sign three players, the spine of the team should be the focus, with weaknesses in each department.

Mike Williamson’s impending return could potentially solve the problems at the back, although Wolves are linked with Ipswich captain Luke Chambers.

He would bring experience to a young side, and can play at centre-back or right-back.

He has barely missed any league games for years at Ipswich and Nottingham Forest and has played in all the last seven encounters between Wolves and Ipswich, of which Wolves have won only one.

Given his contract situation he would potentially be available at a discounted price.

Versatile right-sided player Ben Marshall is a name that won’t go away at the moment, although reports state Blackburn want £2m for a player out of contract in the summer.

This equates to roughly £40k per week of the year’s wage budget and so Wolves are unlikely to meet their demands, especially with Conor Coady and Matt Doherty able to play at right back.

Another player out of contract Wolves have not been linked with but could consider is Barnsley’s Conor Hourihane.

Rangers and Aston Villa are linked with the midfielder, but Wolves could offer him regular football.

He has scored five goals, including the opening goal in their 4-0 thrashing at Molineux, and leads the league assists chart with eleven this year.

He isn’t just about goals though - he is in the top three in the league for tackles per game, just shading our own Dave Edwards who is in fifth place.

A player Wolves always seem to be linked with is Patrick Bamford, who is set to be recalled from Burnley by Chelsea.

He is set to go on his seventh loan – his last three loans to Premier League teams have not been successful, but his spell at then-Championship Middlesbrough a few seasons ago saw him score 19 in all competitions.

He is however linked with a move back to Middlesbrough – if Wolves cannot get him and he moves back to Teesside, this may speed up Dave Nugent’s departure.

Nugent has a solid Championship record, scoring an average of under one in three in over 300 games, whilst also setting up nearly 50 goals.

At 31, he is experienced and has two Championship promotions with Middlesbrough and Leicester City, where he was their top scorer.

He has barely featured this season and would be available on a permanent deal, and could certainly provide the solution to Wolves’ forward woes.

Wolves’ need to clear space in the squad first may slow the incoming transfers, but the spine of any team is vital and is exactly where Wolves must strengthen.