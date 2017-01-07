Steve Bull: It's a risk if Wolves don't sign a centre-back

Paul Lambert raised a few eyebrows when he announced this week he isn’t looking to sign a new centre-back.

That was a disappointment to me personally as I do feel we need a bit more experience at the heart of the defence.

There is so much young talent in that backline. But nous and experience counts for so much at centre-back.

Of course we have Danny Batth and Richard Stearman. But it seems Lambert is putting a lot of faith in Mike Williamson who he knows from their time together at Wycombe.

Fingers crossed he can now put his injury problems firmly in the past because he is a hugely talented player when fit.

With his recent injury record, it does seem a risk not to bring someone else in.

But Lambert will do things his own way and I do feel the team has made some big strides forward recently.

Sheffield Wednesday wasn’t a bad draw because they are one of the top teams in the league and playing well.

But we really took the game to them, with our performance fully deserving of all three points in my opinion.

Again we missed some chances – with Joe Mason in particular having a wonderful opportunity to win the game.

What pleased me though, was the amount of good goalscoring opportunities we created.

I think Mason brings a lot to the side and it’s great to see him back from injury. I think he and Jon Dadi Bodvarsson link up really well – especially when Mason cuts in from the right.

If you think back over the past few months, there were a lot of games where Wolves didn’t look like scoring.

And while the strikers have struggled for goals, you get the feeling if they get one, they will go on a run.

Hopefully today’s game against Stoke will prove the platform for them to kick on.

Of course Wolves players want to be in the Premier League and while they aren’t there yet, this is a great chance for them to show they can perform at that level.

Mark Hughes’s men are going well in the top flight.

But Wolves will be roared on by 4,500 fans who are all making the trip to the Potteries.

Hopefully the players can put in a performance to make those supporters proud. Because there is no reason why we can’t go there and win that game.

But to all the Wolves fans, whether you’re going to Stoke or not, I’d like to wish you all a very happy New Year.

Keep supporting the club the way you do. Hopefully we’ve got a very exciting 12 months ahead.