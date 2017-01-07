Paul Lambert says Wolves' future is bright after shock FA Cup win at Stoke

Wolves boss Paul Lambert lavished praise on his team after they beat Stoke City 2-0 in the FA Cup third round.

Goals from Helder Costa and Matt Doherty in either half saw Wolves cause one of the shocks of the day at the bet365 Stadium.

Wolves were indebted to Carl Ikeme for four outstanding saves in the second half. But they were good value for the win and could have won even more comfortably.

Lambert said: "I thought we were great, right from the off.

"The whole performance...we could have been two or three up before we scored.

"We look a team that's full of confidence.

"Carl made four brilliant saves. He was outsanding. He's a big presence and a big player for us.

"It's brilliant when you see a young team giving everything they've got."

Lambert made six changes to Stoke's four, handing Mike Williamson a shock start as he made his first appearance in 14 months, and his first since joining permanently from Newcastle in January.

Lee Evans also returned for his first game since August.

And attacking midfielder 16-year-old Morgan Gibbs-White became one of Wolves' youngest ever players when he replaced Joe Mason on 61 minutes.

Lambert said: "The pleasing thing is Mike Williamson coming back after a year out and Lee Evans comes in who hasn't been fit since I've been at the club.

"Mike was superb. He was a little bit over cautious in the first half but a lot better in the second half.

"He's been out for 14 month and to be thrown into that environment against a Premier League team, big crowd, a derby, was monumental for him. And he was great.

"And young Morgan, a 16-year-old. He isn't here to make up the numbers, he's here because I know he can play.

"Morgan didn't look out of place but it's not just him. And the older lads deserve a lot of credit as well.

"Bright's getting overlooked at the minute because he's playing week in, week out, but he's been excellent.

"Iorfa, Hause, Saville, Evans, they've all come in. And I think the whole performance was excellent."

Lambert is two months into the job and has overseen a rapid improvement in performances, while this was also Wolves' third successive clean sheet away from home.

The Scot, who said he fancies drawing a Premier League team at home in the next round, believes Wolves' future is very promising indeed.

"You need time at a football club to put your stamp on it," he said. "You never do it in three or four weeks, or even three or four months.

"You need a full season at least to get your point across. We've been working hard, there's a lot of confidence in the group, a lot of great play and young ones come through.

"It's an accumulation of everything.

"Wolves is a huge club with a huge fanbase. I think the fans can recognise now what can happen. Because we've got a good, young side who are still growing and some of them will take a few years to hit their full potential.

"If you could bottle it you would. The team is just very strong. They've very close and have a great team spirit.

What's happening now is I think the players and the crowd are bouncing off each other.

"The club seems unified. The future's very good."