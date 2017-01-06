Paul Lambert says Wolves aren't looking to sign a centre back - but Ethan Ebanks-Landell stays with Sheffield United

Wolves aren't interested in signing a centre half in January – and Paul Lambert has ruled out a move for striker Patrick Bamford.

With a few days of the transfer window gone no one has yet joined or left Molineux.

More departures than arrivals are expected. But despite Wolves' defensive woes (particularly at Molineux where they've conceded at least two goals in six of their last seven) Lambert said he wasn't looking to sign a centre back, whether Mike Williamson was fit or not.

He also revealed that Ethan Ebanks-Landell will most likely stay at Sheffield United on loan for the rest of the season.

Wolves have an option to recall the 24-year-old, who has impressed for the League One leaders.

Lambert said: "This club’s got six centre half if you include Ethan. Why in God’s name would I want to bring another one in? You’d have seven centre halves for two positions.

"It’s bizarre. I’ve never known anything like it – it’s too many.

"If Mike comes through we’d have six centre halves and that’s not including Dom (Iorfa).

"It’s an unbalanced squad that needs to be fixed.

"Everything being alright Ethan will stay at Sheffield. He’s one I’d expect to bring back in the summer.

"He’s doing very well – he trained well here too. But he’s playing games up there which is a big benefit to him."

The likes of Jed Wallace and Ola John are expected to depart this month.

The capture of Blackburn right-back Ben Marshall remains a top priority but it's unlikely Wolves will do much more business.

Lambert suggested that players would have to leave before he brought any in. And he said Chelsea forward Bamford, who has spent the first half of the season at Burnley on loan but barely played, wasn't a target.

"He’s a lad I know well, a really good player, but the salary would be too much," Lambert said.

"I don’t like the January window. There’s names get bandied about that just aren’t feasible.

"It’s a bit fabricated but I don’t get caught up in it. We work realistically to what we can do.

"We have to be really clever in the next few windows.

"If we keep adding to the 30 players we’ve got...1) your finances will be out of control and 2) there’s too many people to train and be happy.

"There are lads that probably know we’ll try and make space. It’s important for them too, they need to play.

"You can’t just magic them out the door. Until that happens they’re Wolves players."