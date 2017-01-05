Wolves midfielder Jack Price hails Paul Lambert after return to line-up

Jack Price says boss Paul Lambert has given him extra belief for Wolves – and thinks the team are heading in the right direction.

Price was brought in from the cold by Lambert and has started six of the Scot’s nine matches in charge, missing the other three with a tight hamstring.

He had previously not featured for two months under Walter Zenga, but Lambert has been full of praise for the popular central midfielder since his return.

Price said: “The gaffer has given me a lot of confidence since he came in.

“As a player you always feel you have got it in you to play well and be part of the team but getting that support just makes you believe it a little bit more.

“I think that is showing on the pitch.

“I’ve played four in a row now and the more games you play the more you settle and the more confident you feel.

“Hopefully there is even more to come from me.

“I think the gaffer has come in and freshened things up and we are playing well and with a good intensity.

“Obviously it always feels different when you are playing and for me it’s great to be getting a little run in the team.

“It wasn’t so great when I wasn’t playing but I think the gaffer has just given me that extra belief which I needed having not played for a couple of months.

“It is tough at times when you are not playing but to get that opportunity again just renews your confidence.”

“It’s been nice to be back in the team.

“I played the gaffer’s first couple of games and then had a tight hamstring so came out for a but but I’ve got back in for the last three and have no problems.

“I am enjoying it.”

Wolves have suffered a dip in taking only one point from their past two matches against QPR and Sheffield Wednesday.

Bur performances have generally been positive in recent weeks.

Price said: “We are heading in the right direction now and just want to finish as high as we can.

“It is going to be tough to reach the play-offs now given where we are.

“But our aim will be to win as many games as we can and see where it takes us.

“You never know – if you can win five or six in a row like other teams have done all of a sudden things look very different and you are among it.

“We know how difficult that is but we just need to focus on looking forward and trying to take as many points as we can.”

The 24-year-old has been paired with fellow Shropshire man David Edwards in midfield in recent weeks.

Edwards has scored six in his past 10 appearances and Price thinks the pair work well together.

“Eddo loves to get forward and when he does that, then I can sit in and cover,” he added.

“It must be the Salop connection!

“He is in some of the best goalscoring form of his Wolves career at the moment and I think the gaffer has brought confidence to him as well.

“We all know he can chip in with a goal but I’d probably say he is up there as our most consistent player from the start of the season.

“He is a really good player who works very hard for the team and he has that experience to help the rest of us and the younger players.

“We have got some very good central midfield players with different qualities and that keeps up the competition so we all know we have to earn our place in the team.”