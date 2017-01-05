Wolves goal rush earns Dave Edwards player of the month nomination

Wolves midfielder David Edwards has been rewarded for his prolific recent form by being nominated for the Championship player of the month award.

The Welsh international has netted six goals in his last 10 games for Wolves – the most prolific run of the 30-year-old’s career.

He is up alongside Newcastle striker Dwight Gayle, Brighton keeper David Stockdale and Barnsley’s ex-Wolves front-man Sam Winnall for the December gong.

Edwards scored four goals in six appearances in December.

He opened the scoring in the 2-1 win at QPR, converting Matt Doherty’s low cross with a bullet shot into the corner. The victory ended Wolves’ nine-game winless streak.

The 30-year-old then netted from an impossibly tight angle to put Wolves 4-3 ahead in the 90th minute in the thrilling 4-4 draw against Fulham at Molineux.

Wolves had come from 3-1 down at that stage and Edwards said of the goal: “I said to the boys that was my best moment on a football pitch – better than when we beat Leeds 4-3.

“Being 3-1 down and with everything that has been going on at the club recently, the fans need some positivity and that goal gave them something to get back to 4-3.

“If you could bottle that feeling up, it would be incredible.”

Edwards also netted the opening goal in the 3-2 victory over Bristol City on Boxing Day, heading home Helder Costa’s inswinging corner at the near post.

And he levelled things up during the 2-1 defeat to QPR on New Year’s Eve, slamming home Costa’s low cross in the 61st minute.

In its nomination for Edwards, the EFL said: “Liberated by new Wolves manager Paul Lambert, the 30-year-old went forward with stunning effect in December, arriving late in the area to score four decisive goals. Each one either put Wolves in front or brought them level.”