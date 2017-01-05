Wolves boss Paul Lambert hints at FA Cup changes

Wolves boss Paul Lambert has hinted he'll ring the changes for Saturday's FA Cup tie away at Stoke City.

After three games in a week Wolves have a 12-day breather from league action before they host Villa on January 14.

And the Scot suggested that fringe players will come into his thoughts for the third round clash at the bet365 Stadium this weekend.

"We've got another tough game on Saturday where we need to look at lads who've not played for a few weeks to help," he said.

"There'll be a few changes for the cup game. We'll go as strong as we possibly can but we've got to look at who's played a lot of games and a lot of minutes.

"It's about building and climbing that table. If we keep playing like that we'll win more games than not.

"It's not just one game, it's 46 that define your season. If we can keep the consistency level and the way we're playing, I'll be delighted with that."

The likes of Dominic Iorfa, Kortney Hause and Prince Oniangue are likely to feature should Lambert choose to change things up.

Oniangue has just returned from injury, as has Mike Williamson who may also come into the reckoning.

More than 4,600 supporters will make the short journey up the M6 to watch the old Staffordshire derby against the Premier League Potters.

Midfielder Jack Price has played regularly of late but he said he would love to start the match.

"I think all the lads are the same – we all want to play, but we’ll see what the gaffer decides," he said.

"I love the FA Cup.

"We have sold all our tickets and the atmosphere will be great and these are the games you want to be involved in.

"I’d love to be involved but it’s up to the gaffer what he does."

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson will play in the competition for the first time in his career.

He said: "I can't wait. I said before the cup draw I wanted a Premier League team. You want to play against the best so I can't wait for that."

Goalkeeper Jon Flatt joined National League side Barrow on loan until the end of the season.

Academy graduate Flatt, aged 22, recently signed a new contract but has fallen behind Harry Burgoyne in the pecking order.