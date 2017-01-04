Robins boss fined for Wolves protest

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has been fined by the FA for his conduct at the end of Wolves' 3-2 win at Molineux on Boxing Day.

Johnson, infuriated that the referee hadn't awarded his team a goal in the last seconds of the game, stormed onto the field to remonstrate with the referee.

He then walked over to the far side of the pitch and continued his tirade with the assistant referee .

Johnson has been fined £2,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge relating to his behaviour.

Assistant boss John Pemberton received the same punishment.

A combination of Matt Doherty and Richard Stearman cleared the ball off the line if the final seconds of injury time, but Johnson was convinced the ball had crossed the line.

The FA said: "Bristol City head coach Lee Johnson and his assistant John Pemberton have each been fined £2,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge.

"Their behaviour at full-time of the game at Wolverhampton Wanderers on 26 Dec 2016 amounted to improper conduct in breach of FA Rule E3."

In his post-match interview Johnson called for goal-line technology to be introduced in the Championship.

When asked if the ball was over the line he said: "I don’t know. But I think the players felt it was – one hundred per cent – from being there live.

“It’s really difficult to see. I’ve had a look back at the DVD, it’s tight and I’m not sure.

It was the second time in the space of 10 months that Johnson had stormed onto the pitch at the end of a game at Molineux.

Following the 2-1 Wolves win back in March he was livid that skipper Danny Batth hadn't given his team the ball back after a City player went down injured.

Wolves scored an injury-time winner just a few seconds later.