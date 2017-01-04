Jon Dadi Bodvarsson: The Wolves goals will come

Striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson reflected on his return to the Wolves starting XI – and stated his confidence that the goals will return.

Bodvarsson hasn’t netted in 20 appearances in gold and black since his late strike in the 3-1 win at Blues in August.

He made his first start for five weeks as Wolves drew 0-0 at Sheffield Wednesday and looked back to his old self with a lively performance up front.

He also hit the crossbar just before half-time. And Bodvarsson was pleased with his afternoon’s work after recharging his batteries in recent weeks.

“I saw Eddo was going to flick it and it went towards my thigh so I tried to steer it somehow, but it hit the bar and Mason should have scored, he knows that, but he was also unlucky,” Bodvarsson said of his close call.

“It would have been an ugly goal for me! But it would have been wonderful to get one.

“The last year was a rollercoaster year for me – two transfers (to Kaiserslautern and Wolves), the Euros and very little break.

“The gaffer has been very clever with me. He’s been careful with me so I won’t get injured.

“But it was good to be back on the pitch. That’s what I want to do – I want to start and do the best I can.

“Confidence-wise it’s all there still, even with the lack of goals. I think my all-round game is good and that’s something to be positive about.

“The goals will come, I’m confident about that.

“I think the break has benefited me. But I was eager to play and I wanted to start and get the feeling going on again.

“I loved every minute of the game.”

Wolves spurned several chances against Wednesday. But against a team chasing for the play-offs Bodvarsson said it was an excellent point.

“It was a very strong performance from the whole team,” he said.

“We were a little frustrated not to get the three points because we had a lot of chances.

“We were the much better side and on another day we would have got three points. But we can be proud of the performance.

“We know what we’re capable of and we have a strong squad.

“We didn’t have the same starting XI as the previous game and that shows our strength.

“I think as a team we have a lot of positive things going on and we’re growing all the time.

“It’s not been as consistent as we’d like but we have a lot of good things going on.

Another positive at Hillsborough was the performance of full debutant Connor Ronan.

Bodvarsson thinks the teenager has a great career ahead of him.

“He’s a very big talent. On the training ground he’s been fantastic – he’s very sharp and good on the ball and fast. He has a lot of attributes.

“The future is bright for him.”