Wolves offering free coach travel for Checkatrade Trophy clash with Swansea

Wolves fans eager to watch their team take on Swansea in the Checkatrade Trophy are being offered free travel from the club.

The competition has seen mixed reactions from fans this season, but has treated Wolves well with the under-21 team boasting an excellent record in the trophy this season.

In an effort to bring a strong showing to the Liberty Stadium for the game, Wolves fans are being offered free coach travel when they buy tickets.

Prices start at just £1 for concessions, whilst adults tickets are charged at £5 for the round of 16 clash.

Academy manager Gareth Prosser has been eager to drum up support for the young team as they've progressed through the competition.

"“The Under-21 team have enjoyed an excellent record in the Checkatrade Trophy so far, coming through their group, and then beating Sunderland on penalties at Molineux in the first of the knockout stages." He said.

“Now they face the prospect of a challenging tie at a Swansea team which is currently top of the same division at Under-23 level.

“The game will be played at Swansea’s Liberty Stadium, and will offer another great experience for our young players both in their development and in trying to progress through a competition which has a Wembley final at its end.

“Throughout the tournament so far we have been trying to find ways to encourage fans to come and support Scott (Sellars) and the team as much as possible.

“With ticket prices already discounted for the fixture, we have decided to offer free coach travel to try and help supporters who are considering making the journey.

“Hopefully we can take a good number of fans to Swansea and give the lads the usual level of excellent backing as they try and reach the quarter finals.”

Tickets will be available from midday on Wednesday 4th January, with supporters urged to act quickly as only limited free travel spaces are available.

The game is scheduled for Tuesday January 10th at 7pm, with Wolves' supporters coaches departing at 2pm from Molineux.