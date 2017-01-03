Sheffield Wednesday 0 Wolves 0 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after a good performance in the 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Carl Ikeme

Produced one of the saves of his season early in the match to deny Sasso with a stunning stop at full stretch. Spilled Fletcher's effort soon after but made up for it when blocking Forestieri's rebound.

Was very solid in the final stages and came from his line to claim a couple of dangerous crosses. His best performance for a few weeks. 8/10

Conor Coady

The Coady experiment continues to work. Forestieri often drifted out to the left but that wasn't a problem for Coady who had the better of him for most of the game.

Created a couple of chances with searching balls over the defence for Bodvarsson and Mason. 7/10

Danny Batth

Wolves are defending with far more sturdiness and composure away from home at the moment and Batth again epitomised this.

Threw his body at everything and prevented Ikeme from having to make saves on a number of occasions.

Had his manager cursing when he sent a late clearance straight to a Wednesday player, but other than that it was very hard to fault him here. Rewarded Lambert's faith after poor games against Bristol City and QPR. 8/10

Richard Stearman

Still a puzzle as to why he couldn't get in the team for two months. He's been instrumental in Wolves' recent good away results at QPR, Nottingham Forest and here.

Read the game superbly and Wednesday struggled to get any change out of him whatsoever.

There's currently no deal in place to sign Stearman permanently in the summer. With the difference he's made, that's something that Wolves might want to address. 8/10

Matt Doherty

Unlucky not to score when goalkeeper Keiren Westwood brilliantly tackled him in the box late in the first half. No, wait, that's was just the visually impaired referee's bizarre take on it.

Yes, Doherty somehow failed to win a penalty. He also had a shot cleared off the line. Good defensively too. 7/10

Jack Price

A tough test against Barry Bannan and Wednesday's midfield - one he failed in November (and was duly dropped).

Much more accomplished here and while he didn't exert as much influence going forward as he'd have liked this was another impressive display. In good form. 7/10

David Edwards

Looked like he'd been asked to play a more withdrawn role, with Lambert no doubt conscious of what happened in the recent reverse fixture when Wolves were overrun in midfield

Kept things simple and tidy. A disciplined performance. 7/10

Helder Costa

Not at the races. Latched onto a Bodvarsson flick-on for a first half shot but other than that he was barely involved in front of goal.

Some nice interplay but he looked tired and it was no surprise to see him replaced. Just not his day. 5/10

Joe Mason

Only he will know how he managed to miss an open goal from three yards.

Yes it bounced awkwardly and surprised him. But come on, there are absolutely no excuses for a professional footballer doing that.

It's such a shame because otherwise he had a decent game. Hit the post with a great effort from 15 yards, got another couple of decent shots away and found himself in some excellent positions.

Very good to see him back and the 90 minutes will do him good. Offers Wolves a different option. 7/10

Connor Ronan

The boy is going to be some player.

Handed his full debut aged 18 but handled it like an experienced pro, so much so that Lambert said it was the finest debut he'd ever seen a youngster make. Felt his way into the game early on and then visibly grew in confidence.

His touch really is marvellous, his technique superb and his eye for a pass clinical, as shown when a clever reverse pass almost played Edwards in. Great vision and intelligence in his game.

Looks about 12 years old and lacks physicality. But who cares when you can make the ball sing. And for someone so slight he can fairly whack it too. Just ask Sam Hutchinson who was knocked flat out by a Ronan free kick.

Teed up Mason for that shot that hit the post and soldiered on despite some rough treatment from the Wednesday players until one challenge too many forced him off.

Didn't look out of place whatsoever. Expect to see a lot more of him from now on - a star in the making. 8/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

A very welcome return to form for the big Icelandic striker.

This was the Bodvarsson of the opening weeks of the season - he won endless headers, he relished the physical challenge against Wednesday's centre halves and he was a livewire in and around the box, not least when he helped Edwards' header onto the bar with his thigh (almost the old 'goal that just hit him and went in' that Bodvarsson is so craving).

Pulled wide too often but that just showed how keen he was to get on the ball.

His presence gave Wolves another option as he holds the ball up so well. And it was no coincidence that Bodvarsson played so well with Mason alongside him. The pair are an effective combination. 8/10

Substitutes

Ivan Cavaleiro (for Costa, 61)

Like the man he replaced, Cavaleiro was well below par.

Produced nothing of note. And to be honest he just didn't look up for it, as showcased in the 94th minute when he stood watching Dicko send the ball into the six-yard box. If he'd gambled at the near post Cavaleiro could have had a tap-in.

He was last this lifeless away at Cardiff City. Playing two games in the space of three or four days seems to be an issue for the Portuguese winger as he continues to adapt to English football. 5/10

Dicko (for Ronan, 68)

His introduction and a change of system to 4-4-2 coincided with Wolves' attacks petering out.

Didn't have the impact he would have wanted to. Got in behind in that last-minute attack, but otherwise he didn't threaten Wednesday's goal. 6/10

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Iorfa, Hause, Saville, Enobakhare.