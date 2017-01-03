Fan verdict from Wolves' draw at Wednesday

Our fans are pleased to start the year with a positive point at Hillsborough.

Peter Abbott (London Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Progress is slow but promising and I was certainly pleased with what was, at times, an easy point.

It was a low key and quiet (Wednesday full house eh?) start, but importantly with Wolves seeming to have plenty of possession. And what an important early save from Ikeme.

Then cue what looked a good penalty appeal turned away when Doherty was taken out by Westwood near half time. One to watch again later.

With our next attack Bodvarrson, back to his battling best, kneed it against the bar and what Nouha Dicko would have given for the easy chance that Mason, following up, then missed.

In the second half we were onto the attack again and there was another good chance for Mason but he struck it against the post.

I didn't think much of Wednesday's big guns who only looked dangerous up to the penalty area, but not in it.

All off Doherty, Stearman and Coady coped well and a word for Danny Batth, who put not a foot wrong and produced plenty of timely headed clearances.

Both Edwards and Costa had ineffectual games and I thought Jack Price was guilty of a couple of clear mistakes in giving the ball away when he need not have. Mason did that too, come to think of it, in the second half.

As for the substitutes Dicko looked sharper towards the end, when we might just have won the game and Cavaleiro saw a lot of the ball but lacked decent delivery.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? The standout for me was Conner Ronan's performance. His full debut and how commanding he looked, wanting the ball, going past defenders, decisive in possession. What a great prospect we have here and I hope the injury he suffered isn't at all serious.

Russ Evers (Hatherton Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? New year, new Wolves.

A game that somehow we didn't win having hit the bar and the post, missed an open goal from two feet out and had a blatant penalty appeal turned down by a referee who then decided not to send off one of the home side despite an almost career ending lunge on a kid making his first start in a Wolves shirt.

And what a start! Conor Ronan was head and shoulders above anyone else on the pitch despite his diminutive stature and his wide left starting role.

At the back the defence to a man were solid, dependable and error free, whilst the decision to play Mason and Bodvarsson up front gave us a structure that seemed to suit the team down to the ground.

It was Mason to whom the chances fell - the fact he got into the positions to score bodes well for the immediate future.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, well thanks for charging us £36 for a seat behind pillars and even more thanks for having no hot food available when the temperatures barely rose above freezing.

Easily the worst away ground in the league with untrained careless clowns employed in every area of customer miscare available. A truly horrible place.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Who played well? Everyone, especially Ronan. Who was poor? The referee!