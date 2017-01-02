Wolves boss Paul Lambert slams referee's decision as 'incredible'

Paul Lambert slammed referee Simon Hooper for denying Wolves two penalties after their 0-0 draw at Sheffield Wednesday.

Matt Doherty was taken out by Owls goalkeeper Keiren Westwood late in the first half, but the official somehow judged that the keeper had played the ball.

Wolves' head coach was full of praise for his team who spurned several chances and edged an entertaining encounter at Hillsborough.

But he said of the Doherty decision: "It wouldn't have looked out of place at Murrayfield. It was incredible. How we didn't get that was incredible.

"He thought the goalkeeper got the ball.

"(What I said to him) is probably unprintable. It's a stonewall penalty. The referee calls it the way he's see it but I don't think you'll ever see a more blatant penalty than that.

"I thought Joe Mason's one was a penalty as well."

Mason missed an open goal from three yards and Wolves hit the woodwork twice as they produced an excellent display against the play-off-chasing Owls.

Lambert said of his team: "I thought we were fantastic the whole game.

"It was the best we've played in my time and we could have won by two or three.

"We never let Wednesday play, we pressed them really well and looked really good. Jack Price dominated the game from the middle of the pitch, Bodvarsson and Mason came in, we changed it up a bit, but the whole performance was excellent.

"The back four were brilliant. Ikeme's made a great save and all four defenders were excellent, as were the whole team.

"Mason was excellent. He's hit the post and had the one he should have scored. He's just come back from injury and I don't want to be critical. His performance was very good.

"It was a good day other than not getting the win. If we came away 3-0 up I don't think anybody could have questioned it.

"There's not many teams that will come here and play the way we did for the duration of the game. If you look at the first game against them, to now, the difference is incredible.

"As I've said before we're a million miles off where we want to get to but we've been absolutely fantastic these past few weeks.

"The inroads we're making are there for everyone to see."

Lambert handed a full debut to Irish teenager Connor Ronan in midfield and the 18-year-old produced a composed and skilful display.

Lambert said of Ronan: "Connor Ronan's was a good as debut as I've seen from a young player.

"I trust him. I've got no fear about playing him. It took me a millisecond to see how good he was."