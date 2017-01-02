Progress is just what Matt Doherty orders at Wolves

Matt Doherty completed an ever-present run of league games in 2016 – and called on Wolves to ‘overachieve’ in 2017.

Wolves ended the year on a downer with a 2-1 defeat at home to QPR.

The visitors had lost six on the spin but despite only having five shots to Wolves’ 20 they left Molineux with all three points.

Doherty, like his boss Paul Lambert, wasn’t too downhearted despite the defeat, pointing to Wolves’ relative dominance of the play. And, looking ahead to the rest of the season, the Irishman said he was looking up the table, not

down.

“We really wanted to win against QPR and we could have looked a bit further forward if we did,” he said. “Losing is a step back. But the goal for the rest of the season is to be ambitious and try and overachieve – see how high we can get up.

“We’re not looking below us, put it that way. We’re still thinking, let’s win as many as possible.

“Let’s win the majority of the games we’ve got left. We’d never say we’re going to settle for mid-table. Not one of us would do that.

“It’s not where we want to be. We’re trying to overachieve now.”

Lambert’s team are in action again today when they travel to Hillsborough to face sixth-placed Sheffield Wednesday.

Full-back Doherty, who was the only Wolves player to feature in every Championship game in 2016, wants Wolves to produce some more exciting football.

“I know we’re conceding goals but it must be exciting to watch the way we’re going forward,” he said. “We’ve got the two wide boys, Bright has come into the team, Eddo is scoring goals. It feels exciting to be part of it, going forward.

“The gaffer wants us to be a pressing team. Once they pass the ball back he wants us all up, and once you win the ball when you’re pressing you’re already in a high position.

“I know the league position isn’t great, we’re a few points off where we want to be. But things could have been a lot worse.

“Since he came in we’ve pulled ourselves together, changed the way we’re playing and got a few results.”