Wolves 1 QPR 2 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after a disappointing defeat at home to QPR.

Carl Ikeme

Two shots on target and they both went in. Could do nothing for the first, but for QPR's late winner the keeper started to come for the ball and then froze - making Pawel Wszolek's task an easy one. 6/10

Conor Coady

Another solid showing for the makeshift right back. Has added a calming presence and proved his versatility and importance to the squad at a time when Paul Lambert is deciding who to get rid of. Getting forward well too. His crosses are hit and miss but he was involved in the goal, playing wide to Helder Costa. 7/10

Danny Batth

How do you solve a problem like Danny Batth? What a rotten few months it's been for the skipper after such a promising start to the season. As against Bristol City there was a question mark over him for both goals - Sylla got a yard on him for the first and then he couldn't prevent Wszolek poking home for the winner. If he wasn't captain he would surely have been taken out of the firing line by now. It's a big test of Lambert's man management skills - does he persevere with Batth and hope his faith is rewarded, or drop the team's leader to the bench and risk upsetting the dynamics of the squad? 5/10

Richard Stearman

He's brought an improvement to the back four and was Wolves' best defender here until he got his feet in a muddle and allowed the ball to ricochet to Wszolek for the winning goal. 6/10

Matt Doherty

Little to do defensively and looked to get forward when he could, getting a couple of shots away and linking with Cavaleiro. 7/10

Jack Price

Probably shades the man of the match award. A typically busy Price performance of brisk movement and intelligent passing. Always looking to bring Costa and Cavaleiro into the game. However his attempts to stop the cross for QPR's opener were poor. 7/10

David Edwards

In the goalscoring form of his life. Scored his sixth goal in just nine games and it was classic Edwards, popping up in the box to slam home Costa's cross with a great finish. That's seven for the season now, meaning he's well on track for his best ever goalscoring campaign (nine in the 2013/14 League One season is his current record). Otherwise he didn't have a great game. But in the absence of strikers who score, Edwards is a key player for Wolves right now. 6/10

Helder Costa

Provided his sixth assist of the season when he beat his man and crossed low for Edwards. Had a hand in Wolves' two other big chances, playing to Dicko early on and then winning the ball back for Enobakhare's chance. However he was nowhere near his best, which shows you the lofty standards he's set. 7/10

Bright Enobakhare

The blue touch paper was so nearly lit for Bright when he so brilliantly shrugged off a defender and played a one-two with Dicko before racing through on goal. Sadly he put his shot too close to the keeper. Gets in great positions but his decision making needs a lot of work. Takes players on for fun in the under-23s and goes it alone almost every time, but it's not that easy in the Championship and Enobakhare is learning how to be a team player. 6/10

Ivan Cavaleiro

An almost constant source of frustration. Beats his man once and then, with players waiting for a cross, beats him again. And maybe again. An early cross, for an element of surprise for the defence, doesn't seem to be in his armoury. One stunning run when he took on two players and slammed it across goal. Otherwise this wasn't his day. 6/10

Nouha Dicko

Looked to feed off scraps for the most part. One good first half chance which was deflected over. Got his bearings wrong with a header. It's just not happening for him in front of goal, but with Costa and Cavaleiro playing so wide he's often isolated and Enobakhare plays quite deep too. An isolated figure. 6/10

Substitutes

Joe Mason (for Enobakhare, 71)

As against Bristol City he showed some nice trickery in the box before his shot was blocked. A good option. 6/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (for Dicko, 83)

His first effort at goal for what seems like ages when his back-header was looped at the keeper. N/A

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Iorfa, Hause, Saville, Ronan.