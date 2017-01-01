Fans give their verdict on QPR defeat

Our fans bemoan a miserable end to 2016 as Wolves crash to a late defeat at home to QPR.

Chris Hughes

What's your verdict on the match? Fitting that 2016 ends with a performance that sums up Wolves' year in 90 minutes.

We looked comfortable in possession, the side carrying the most attacking threat, yet ended up losing the game because of diabolical defensive errors. Again.

It would be easy to say watching Wolves is like having the movie Groundhog Day playing on repeat but that would do a disservice to Bill Murray. At least his character Phil Connors manages to grasp what's needed to break the cycle before the end of the movie.

Judging by Lambert's post match comments, we've still got some way to go before our defensive imperfections are eradicated.

We attacked with pace and vigour as usual but still found the final through ball or cross to be a step too far for most of the game. Poor Dicko worked hard as ever but a goal still seems to elude him.

He's creating plenty of space for his team mates but you feel he needs one to bounce in off his proverbial to kickstart a goal scoring run.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Jack Price ran the show in midfield. He organised, intercepted and tackled without the ball and showcased his passing range when in possession, varying between short, simple passes and 50-yard 'Hollywood' balls to spread the play.

He will be disappointed with his contribution to both goals though. Having tracked his man for 30 yards he didn't put a meaningful challenge to block the cross for the opener and he was caught in possession (though looked as if fouled) for the second. That being said, there was still plenty for QPR to do to score in both situations. We'll get to that later...

Other standout performers were Costa and Doherty. Both attacked with menace and Costa picked up another assist with his cross for Edwards to score (yet another game where he's managed to be anonymous for 90 minutes yet get on the scoresheet - what an enigma!).

As for who didn't impress, anyone who reads this verdict every week will know where this is going...

Step forward our captain, leader, legend. Brierley Hill's finest export since Batham's ale (allegedly) managed to lose Sylla completely for the opener by reacting with the speed of a sloth to the ball in from the wing.

His comedy fall when trying to challenge for the winner looked similar to what many would have been doing in the small hours of New Year's Day - possibly having had consumed copious amounts of Batham's finest - after an evening of frivolity.

I hope everyone enjoyed their New Year celebrations and tried to forget about Wolves for one night. We've got a whole year of 2017 to look forward to. Let's pray it's a little better than 2016's offerings!

Russ Evers (Hatherton Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Typical Wolves. Win a couple then revert to type, ditching the quick, precise and simple passing in favour of flicks, step overs and the need to beat everyone at least twice.

Back also came the defensive frailties and we fell flat on our collective faces.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? Only Jack Price played at the level required and was the only midfielder of note. Woeful.

Peter Abbott (London Wolves)

What's your verdict on the match? Well, the points were definitely on the table waiting to be picked up, but we left them alone.

We made a confident start, creating lots of space wide and through the centre however I found myself saying 'next time Nouha' or 'next time Bright' or 'next time Cav' etc just far too often.

Yes, we created the odd chances here and there, the front four playing ok but not collectively enough for me.

Our half time worries centered around QPR getting that first goal which they duly did and someone straightaway said 'why can't we score good, simple goals like they've just done?'.

Good question but difficult to answer, particularly on a day and a performance where we just couldn't hit the target enough, let alone score.

I'm certain that if we had got the first goal the win would have been ours. And, even at 1-2 (once again Dave Edwards to dig us out of a hole) we played well and looked like we could smoke them out, but a scrappy defensive disaster let them empty the plate.

Who played well - and who didn't impress?Coady stood out for me plus, as ever, Edwards, particularly in the second half.

I honestly thought the Batth and Stearman defensive pair had a tough game.

I just can't see Nouha scoring, Enobakhare probably had his worst game from these last couple of weeks and nothing went right for Costa until midway through the second half.

Onto the next one then, Sheffield Wednesday on Monday. Happy New Year to all Wolves fans.

Heather Large

What's your verdict on the match? Oh Wolves. There have definitely been times this season when we've thoroughly deserved to lose like that. But this wasn't one of them.

We should have won. For the majority of the match we were the stronger side but our defensive errors and goal-shy attack let us down yet again.

We all know these are areas Lambert has to tackle and quickly.

But while I certainly wouldn't go as far as Lambert's comment of 'brilliant' overall, I didn't think we played too badly. And that's what makes it even more frustrating.

QPR were a poor side but they still managed to make the most of the few chances they had. We definitely need a proven goal-scorer.

Dicko can't play the lone striker role. There have been too many times in the last few games that crosses have come into the box with no one around to get on the end of them.

I did think it was going to be his day in the first half. He looked desperate to score but couldn't make it happen.

Who played well - and who didn't impress? My man of the man was Price. Batth had a better game and Edwards was also good. Costa and Cavaleiro just weren't as effective as they had been against Bristol City.