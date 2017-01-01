A takeover, three managers and a kit leak: Our most read Wolves stories of 2016

To say it's been an eventful twelve months for Wolverhampton Wanderers football club would be the understatement of the year. With a takeover, three managers, two sackings and a record transfer, it's certainly not been dull at Molineux.

Back in June, there were widespread reports in Spain claiming that Chinese billionaire Robin Li was close to buying the club and installing former Porto boss Julen Lopetegui as head coach.

However sources close to the club denied the rumours.

In August with the transfer window due to close in just over a week, Wolves were sensationally linked with their ninth summer signing - Romain Saiss.

And of course Walter Zenga signed the Moroccan international soon after.

With less than a week before the end of the transfer window, Wolves hoped (and achieved) to sign Dutch striker Paul Gladon - as a move for Angers midfielder Romain Saiss neared completion.

Gladon has been a major disappointment since he arrived and has rarely made the matchday squad in recent weeks.

In July, all the rumours became reality. The £30 million Wolves takeover deal was completed, with Jez Moxey stepping down at the same time.

China-based Fosun International bought the club from Steve Morgan and his Bridgemere investment company in a deal which was fully ratified by the English Football League.

At the beginning of July, Kenny Jackett shocked the assembled media at this weekly press conference by hinting a takeover at Wolves was close – and that talks were holding up plans to sign players.

Again in July, it was raining players with Wolves hoping to push through a triple transfer deal for three Portuguese players.

Spoiler alert, they got two out of three.

Yep you guessed it, July again and Wolves were just days away from a multi-million pound takeover amid reports official documentation has been lodged with the Football League.

Kortney Hause was in hot water with the club hierarchy when images of Wolves' new kits for 2016/17 - including a bright green away kit were leaked online.

The defender was then asked to model the 'official' unveiling of the new shirts which did not go unnoticed!

With multi-millions in the bank, Wolves were being linked with virtually everyone on the market. But this rumour was one of the most bizarre in recent history with Mario Balotelli rumoured to be on his way to Molineux after speaking to Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.

The excitement grew and grew and the signings started at Molineux - in spectacular fashion.

Wolves were set to land a sensational triple transfer swoop as the Fosun era got underway in spectacular style.

Portuguese midfielder Pele, formerly of AC Milan, did not join on permanent deal from European giants Benfica.

But two more players from the stable of super-agent Jorge Mendes did join on loan.

Helder Costa and full-back Silvio – who has spent the last three years on loan at the same club from Atletico Madrid arrived and as everyone knows...the recruitment drive didn't stop there!