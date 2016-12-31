Wolves blog: A year is a very long time in football

A lot has happened at Molineux this year as we complete the final match on the final day of 2016.

Wolves joined their West Midlands rivals in becoming Chinese-owned, with Fosun reportedly among the upmost echelons of England’s richest football club owners...writes Wolves blogger Tom Tracey.

A radical overhaul of the playing staff has not provided immediate success - four different men have taken charge of Wolves at some point over the 49 games played - but there is hope for next year.

The first half of 2016 can be summed up by the scoreline 0-0.

Wolves had four goalless draws in a row at Molineux with Birmingham, Ipswich, Blackburn and Rotherham before winning against playoff-bound Sheffield Wednesday in the final game, preventing them from becoming the first team in Football League history to draw five consecutive home games 0-0.

This win was to be the last competitive game in Kenny Jackett’s tenure, as he was removed from his duties a week before this season began.

Wolves were floating along under Steve Morgan, who had put the club up for sale, and sold top scorer Benik Afobe in January, one of eleven players who left the club permanently this year.

Fosun’s purchase of the club in July led to an ‘all hands on deck’, scattergun approach to getting the squad ready for the season.

Of the 18 players that joined Wolves this year, twelve joined permanently or on loan in the space of just over a month, culminating in the reported breaking of the transfer record on deadline day to bring in Ivan Cavaleiro.

It has taken time for the squad to settle – it still hasn’t fully – but Costa and Cavaleiro particularly are showing their qualities.

All summer, Wolves fans had been considering an upcoming relegation battle with nominal transfer funds available, but Fosun’s takeover captured imagination and an unlikely relationship with Jorge Mendes and Benfica has forged.

The European Championship showed the world the Icelandic Clap, but little did we expect we would have a valid excuse, through the ‘Icelandic Prince’ Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, to replicate it in the South Bank.

Jez Moxey’s 16-year association with Wolves came to an end as he moved to Norwich, where it seems he isn’t winning over many fans.

There have been some memorable games. Twice Wolves have frustrated Lee Johnson’s Bristol City at Molineux in the final kick of the game, scoring the winner and clearing the ball off the line respectively.

Coming back from 2-0 down at Rotherham to draw, winning away at Birmingham and Newcastle, scoring seven goals in the last two home games to draw 4-4 and win 3-2.

Out of 49 games, Wolves have only been ‘thumped’ by more than two goals twice, losing 3-0 away at Brentford in February and 4-0 at home to Barnsley in September.

Wolves have only lost one of the last five games, winning the most recent two.

A win in match number 50 would be a positive end to 2016 and a solid, mid-table position from which to build on.

What can we expect in 2017? The 0-0s seem long gone: 4-4 is the new 0-0 at Molineux.

Mistakes and inconsistency need to be shaken off but Paul Lambert has had a solid start and appears to have found a way to achieve some success with what he inherited before he can mould the squad in January.

There is a good chance Wolves will again break their transfer record, while Benfica may be lending Wolves one or two more talented, and not-so-talented players.

A win would leave Wolves on 31 points from 24 league games, identical to the same point of last season. But there is a far greater impetus at the club than a year ago.