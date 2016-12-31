Paul Lambert after Wolves defeat: That's as good as we've played

Wolves boss Paul Lambert was full of praise for his team despite them going down 2-1 to QPR at Molineux.

The visitors ended a six-game losing streak as Wolves failed to record three successive victories for what would have been the first time in 2016.

Lambert's team produced 20 shots to QPR's five but lacked a killer instinct.

And defensive mistakes again cost Wolves at the other end as their run of failing to keep a clean sheet at Molineux since August 16 continued.

Lambert though focused on a 'brilliant' performance from his side,

"Sometimes I come out here after a draw or a loss and there are certain things that niggle away with me - but today I thought we were brilliant," he said.

"It's as good as we've played in my time here. We dominated the game, I couldn't ask for any more.

"I'm proud of them. All was missing was that finishing touch. You could have taken Carl Ikeme's goal away in that second half and not played with a goal.

"Performance-wise; fantastic. That finishing touch hasn't been missing (of late). It was just that final bit. We played against a deep-lying team who were fighting for their lives.

"We're a good side. It's small steps.

"Seven or eight weeks ago this club was probably all over the place and nobody knew which way it was going to go.

"Now when you watch us, we're a really good side."

QPR's late winner, scored by Pawel Wszolek, saw some hesitant defending from Wolves' two centre halves Danny Batth and Richard Stearman.

But Lambert refused to criticise his players.

"It's a break of the ball," he said of the winning goal. "There's been a ricochet from it and the lad's toe-poked it in.

"That's what happens in football - it has a habit of knocking you when you play well.

"We're a young team and we're only at the start of what we're trying to achieve.

"But regarding the way I like teams to play - really good.

"There's been many a time in my career I'm come away with things I can nit-pick at - but today I really can't.

"The only thing I can say is that we had 20 shots, they've had five. But performance-wise we got a real foothold in the game and dominated.

"If you're going to get beat, make sure you try and play like that.

"We've moved that far forward in a short space of time that people maybe expected we'd win. I'd rather have that than not have it.

"When you lose games and it's just not quite there, you can have a go. Today I can't have a go."

Wolves play again in less than 48 hours when they face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Lambert will assess his players on Sunday before deciding how many changes to make to his XI.

"I think they're okay," he added. "We'll get them turned around. There might be one or two changes because it's two games in three days.

"I'll look at different options on Sunday."