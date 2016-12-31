Paul Lambert admits he must be ruthless with Wolves sales

Wolves boss Paul Lambert says he'll have to be ruthless as he prepares to ship out a number of players in January.

At least a handful of players are expected to depart next month, either permanently or on loan.

Jed Wallace is likely to leave after 18 months at the club, while Cameron Borthwick-Jackson's loan deal from Manchester United will be cancelled.

Others expected to depart include Ola John and Joao Teixeira – two loanees from Benfica who have made just one start between them since October – while £1million striker Paul Gladon is deemed surplus to requirements.

The emergence of young stars Connor Ronan and Bright Enobakhare has forced Lambert's hand further.

And he said: "I think it'll be ruthless.

"I'm not one for sentimental things. It’s wrong for the club and it’s wrong for the individual, if you keep people here just through sentimental reasons it’s wrong.

"You have to be brutally honest with people and say this is the plan."

Lambert has stated that Wolves are overloaded in midfield, although Romain Saiss' departure to the African Cup of Nations possibly takes him out of the equation until mid February.

Lambert added on Wolves' January business: "There are no two ways about it – we have to trim the squad.

"Everybody recognises as a group, as staff, we recognise what we’re doing. That’s important.

"If we can do that and bring a few in to give us a hand, then great.

"We don’t want the club to go into meltdown financially. We have to do it within our remit.

"I want a team that wins. The supporters want a team that wins. I’ll do everything I can to provide that.

"To be fair to Kevin and Jeff, everyone’s been great about it.

"This is a fantastic football club with a great fanbase behind it. But we have to address what’s on the pitch first."