Wolves boss Paul Lambert: Keep on attacking!

Paul Lambert says he won't rein in Wolves' attacking instincts – as he prepares to make full use of his squad with two games in three days.

Wolves host QPR at Molineux tomorrow and then travel to Sheffield Wednesday on Monday.

Lambert's team have scored nine goals in their past four games – Wolves' most prolific four-game scoring run since the 2014/15 season.

And the head coach suggested Wolves fans can expect more of the same.

"I love the flair we've got and I'll not deviate from that," he said yesterday. "I love attacking players and goals.

"The team I built at Norwich was the same – we used to ship goals there as well. But going forward we were excellent.

"I love what we've got here. It all depends on your personnel. When you walk into this place and you've got the two wide lads (Costa and Cavaleiro) and then Bright, plus Dicko coming back. I just saw the attacking options and the variation, plus Mason I knew all about and Bodvarsson has been brilliant for us...so the attacking options here dictated what I wanted to do."

Wolves' improved goalscoring form comes despite the fact none of their strikers have found the net since August 20.

Lambert believes that Dicko in particular has the potential to go on a goalscoring run.

"Once Dicko starts he won't stop," Lambert stated. "I think if he gets one he'll be bang at it. He's a terrific player, I love the way he plays the game, always on the edge and always on the shoulder of people. He's a definite threat."

"I think we're playing really well at the minute. I think we're enthusiastic for the game and the way we play is exciting.

"We may lose a few goals but we can certainly score them as well.

"We're exciting to watch and back-to-back wins has been a big thing for us. If we can get another one, which we're more than capable of, it creates a very good period over Christmas time.

"We look as if we can score at any given moment. We've got that threat with the lads we're playing. We definitely look a threat."

Wolves face a QPR team in turmoil. Ian Holloway's side have lost six on the bounce – including to Wolves at Loftus Road last month.

Lambert had little sympathy for Holloway's plight (the QPR boss is believed to be under pressure for his job already) and was concentrating on his own team, saying decisions would have to be made about squad rotation this weekend.

"That's football management. You know exactly what it entails and I'm sure Ian is big enough to handle it."

"There'll definitely be changes over the two games," he said.

"Whether I change it for the first one or change it for Monday, I'll see. You can't ask the same group of lads to go again on a Saturday and a Monday.

"They're all hard games but the pleasing thing for me is the confidence.

"There are one or two coming back from injury who are pushing.

"It might be just too soon for Mike Williamson but he's doing well. He's coming through the training sessions and is looking alright.

"I think they're getting used to the intensity in training. They know it should become second nature to them – when you train and when you play you put the work in.

"We might not win every game but you can't ask more of them."