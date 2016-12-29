Carl Ikeme: Wolves is my club and I'm going nowhere

Carl Ikeme says he wants to spend the rest of his career with Wolves after signing a new contract with the club.

The 30-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the option of an extra season.

The potentially ties him to Molineux until 2020. Ikeme joined Wolves in 2001.

And the Nigeria international, who said he wasn’t considering moving anywhere else despite his previous deal running out next summer, has targeted promotion to the Premier League.

“I’m delighted,” Ikeme said. “I’ve been here since I was 15 years of age - it’s something I’m proud of.

“Hopefully I see my career out here.

“I feel like I’m quite fit generally. This is my club, it’s special to me and I don’t think it’d be the same if I was anywhere else.

"When it goes on until Christmas you're thinking 'are we going to reach an agreement?'.

"But it's not something I ever wanted to do. The grass isn't always greener on the other side.

"I feel comfortable here and I've never wanted to move, in all honesty. And hopefully I won't have to move again!

"I care for the club. I don't think it'd be the same if I moved somewhere else."

The Sutton Coldfield-born keeper has won Championship and League One titles with Wolves.

He said to be in the Premier League with Wolves and play in the 2018 World Cup with Nigeria would be ‘perfect’.

“To get promoted with Wolves would be even more special given the amount of time I’ve been here,” he added.

“That’s the main goal. I was involved last time (in 2009) but I was on loan straight away when we got to the Premier League so I didn’t feel as much a part of it even though I got a medal and played 14 or 15 games.

“This time it would mean more to me. Maybe that and going to a World Cup with Nigeria will coincide with each other in 2018! It might be difficult this season, although it’s not impossible.

“To be in the Premier League with Wolves and at Russia 2018 with Nigeria would be perfect."