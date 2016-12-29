Carl Ikeme signs new Wolves contract

Wolves goalkeeper Carl Ikeme has signed a new contract with the club, potentially tying him to Molineux until 2020.

The 30-year-old shot-stopper's previous deal was due to expire at the end of the current season.

He has penned a two-and-a-half year deal with the option of an extra season.

The Sutton Coldfield-born goalkeeper has been with Wolves since he was 15 years old. If he stays until 2020 he'll have been at the club for 19 years.

Nigeria international Ikeme said today: "I'm delighted. I've been here since I was 15 years of age - it's something I'm proud of.

"I've got good relationships with everyone here including the fans. I want to continue it and have more success here.

For me personally I feel like I've always got a challenge here. And under the new gaffer I feel like the club is moving in the right direction.

"It's given everyone impetus and belief that we can do well. I'm looking forward to being a part of that."

Ikeme has won Championship and League One titles during his many years at Molineux.

He established himself as the club's number one keeper during the 2012/13 season and has made 192 appearances for Wolves.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert said: "I think it is important to get players like Carl Ikeme signed up to a new deal.

"He knows exactly what the club is about and if you get a core of lads like that then they can look after the dressing room as well.

"Carl has been terrific since I arrived and I think this is a big signing for the club.

"I remember coming here with Blackburn last season and he made some incredible saves.

"He is a big presence, a great lad and a top goalkeeper."

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell added: "This is great news.

"Carl has been at Wolves for such a long time and is a big part of what we are trying to achieve going forwards.

"In my opinion he is still right up there as one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship.

"Wolves means a lot to him, and it means a lot to us to get him to commit his future to the club.

"We are all absolutely delighted."