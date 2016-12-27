Wolves 3 Bristol City 2 - player ratings

Wolves correspondent Tim Spiers rates the players after Wolves finally win a home game, beating Bristol City 3-2 at Molineux.

Carl Ikeme

Helpless for Bristol City's first goal. Got stuck on his line for the second - and any headed goal conceded in the six-yard box will be disappointing for a keeper. A couple of nervy moments from crosses but otherwise he had few saves to make, with only six of City's 22 shots finding their way on target. 6/10

Conor Coady

Not as solid as he was at Forest last weekend. But provided the cross for Helder Costa's equaliser. 6/10

Danny Batth

A tough test against Tammy Abraham who got the better of Batth for the first, wrong-footing him. And Batth allowed the man he was marking, Aden Flint, to nod the second home from a corner. Some important blocks and clearances in the second half to bring his score up, but the centre half is costing Wolves too many goals this season. 5/10

Richard Stearman

Got under the ball for City's second goal but otherwise he could rarely be faulted here. Great block from Abraham early in the second half and then of course there was that magnificent last-gasp clearance to earn Wolves three points. He celebrated like he'd scored. A couple of first half forays forward were reminiscent of the Stearman of old. 7/10

Matt Doherty

After the game Paul Lambert said attack was Wolves' best form of defence. This was epitomised by Doherty who was effective going forward. Almost scored three times (a low 20-yarder was well saved, a shot after a one-two with Enobakhare was blocked and then he Fielding saved after he overlapped Cavaleiro). Good pass to Mason in the build-up to the penalty. And his block on the line in the dying seconds was absolutely crucial. 8/10

Jack Price

Wolves were in control for the first half an hour and Price was key to that, moving the ball quickly and effectively as well as provided a few 'quarterback' style passes out to the flanks. Faded in the second half. With Romain Saiss shortly off to the African Cup of Nations with Morocco there's a big opportunity for Price to cement his place in the team. 7/10

David Edwards

Scored one (his sixth of the season and fifth in eight matches) and could have scored a hat-trick. His early header from Costa's inswinging corner was straight from the training ground and the pair nearly repeated the trick when the score was 2-2. Edwards also scuffed a rebound at the keeper after Cavaleiro's shot had been saved. Tidy in midfield. His partnership with Price has potential. 7/10

Helder Costa

A goal and an assist for the second game running. And what a goal it was - a powerful yet controlled first-time volley from Coady's deep cross, which brought the house down. A special goal from a special player. Seven for the season now for Costa who is Wolves' trump card. 8/10

Bright Enobakhare

At times inventive, at times the game drifted past him. A handful when the ball's at his feet and he's running at defenders. He also played some dreadful passes but picked out Coady in the build-up to Wolves' equaliser. So, a mixed bag, which is to be expected. Not showing what he's capable of yet but it's very early days for the 18-year-old. Lambert has stated he'll drop him in and out of the team but he's worth persevering with in the number 10 role. 6/10

Ivan Cavaleiro

A constant threat. Bristol City right-back Adam Matthews endured a horrible time against the flying Portuguese winger and was duly given the hook in the second half. Reminiscent of Bakary Sako in that he can be infuriating, especially when he (almost always) takes one touch too many when the ball is begging to be shot or crossed. But he produces moments of genuine class to make up for it. If he and Costa keep this up they'll lead a charge up the table in the coming months. Three goals in four games now for Wolves' record signing, while Costa has three in five. It was a brilliant penalty too. 8/10

Nouha Dicko

Not quite as 'on it' as he was at Forest last weekend. Nothing fell for him, and with Costa and Cavaleiro playing so wide he was often isolated, but he couldn't produce a moment of magic either. The goodwill towards him is genuine and heartwarming. Everyone wants him to score goals, but sooner or late he really is going to have to start. 6/10

Substitutes

Joe Mason (for Enobakhare, 78)

Good to see him back after two months out. Offers Wolves something different and he enjoyed a productive 12 minutes, almost scoring with his first touch and then winning the penalty with a delightful turn and flick in the box. 7/10

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson (for Dicko, 78)

Added energy and positivity. Set up that Mason chance within seconds of the pair entering the fray. They worked well in tandem together at the beginning of the season and Lambert may be tempted to introduce them from the start in place of Enobakhare and Dicko. If not, a good option from the bench. 7/10

Subs not used: Burgoyne, Iorfa, Hause, Saville, Ronan.