Tim Spiers, Nathan Judah and Wolves fans discuss the 3-2 win at Molineux

Tim Spiers and Wolves fans spoke to Nathan Judah following Wolves dramatic 3-2 win over Bristol City at Molineux.

Ivan Cavaleiro's late penalty completed a stunning comeback at a raucous Molineux.

Wolves took an early lead through David Edwards' header but were behind at half time when poor defending allowed Tammy Abraham and Aden Flint to score.

Helder Costa's magnificent volley drew Wolves level and then Cavaleiro third goal in four games put Wolves ahead with five minutes left.

Bristol City thought they'd equalised in the last minute of stoppage time but a header was cleared off the line by Danny Batth. The visitors believed it was in - and boss Lee Johnson stormed onto the pitch to argue with the referee while Wolves celebrated.