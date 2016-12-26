Paul Lambert hails Wolves' great entertainers

Paul Lambert hailed Wolves' great entertainers after they came from behind to beat Bristol City at Molineux.

Ivan Cavaleiro's late penalty saw Wolves win their first home game for three months.

It was also their second victory on the bounce after last week's win at Nottingham Forest, moving them eight points clear of the relegation zone in 15th.

The thriller offered almost as much entertainment as Wolves' last Molineux match, the 4-4 draw with Fulham.

And Lambert said: "The entertainment value is unbelievable!

"These games are great, that's what people want to watch football for. When you get a crowd like that and the atmosphere...I'd rather go through that than a boring 1-0."

David Edwards had given Wolves an early lead before goals from Tammy Abraham and Aden Flint put the Robins 2-1 up at half time.

But a Helder Costa wondergoal and then Cavaleiro's spot kick saw Wolves complete an excellent second-half comeback.

However Lambert's were so fragile at the back - and almost conceded another last-gasp equaliser when Richard Stearman's was adjudged to have cleared just in front of the line, a decision that infuriated City boss Lee Johnson who stormed onto the pitch.

Lambert said attack was the best form of defence for his team.

"I don't think we can play any other way," he said. "You've got to try and get the best out of the guys that are starting and the front four are on top of their game at the minute.

"We're getting lads in there that can play my way, my style.

"I thought we were brilliant from start to finish. I don't think we deserved to be 2-1 down at half time.

"The way we played and how exciting we looked going forward was fantastic.

"There's flair in the side and Helder, Ivan, Nouha and young Enobakhare...we're a threat going forward.

"We're a million miles from where I want to be, but my god what a difference to the team that started in August."

There were great scenes at full time when the team led a 'Bodvarsson clap' in front of the South Bank.

Lambert added: "It can be an unbelievable place to play football here.

"It's only my third home game. The Fulham game was unbelievable and we should have held on. Sheffield Wednesday we didn't do enough. But every game has been exciting.

"Everything at the club at this minute is really good."

Lambert said if City's late chance had gone over the line it would have been a 'travesty'.

He reserved special praise for Costa and Cavaleiro - who both scored for the second consecutive match - and revealed why Romain Saiss was left out of the squad.

"Cavaleiro and Costa are two very talented players, their talent is unquestionable," Lambert added.

"Costa's on top of his game at the minute. Him and Cavaleiro are brilliant and Dicko's an absolute handful, although quieter than in recent weeks.

"If he gets a goal he'll be off and running.

"It was a tough one to leave Romain out. I did it because we're having to lose him for a month for the African Cup of Nations.

"That's a blow because he's been really good for us and he's a terrific lad.

"I spoke to him before. Joe Mason coming back softened the blow."