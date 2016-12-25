Ex-Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake gets named after Shrewsbury Town fracas

Shrewsbury Town legend Bernard McNally has blasted the Shrews’ festive fracas as ‘throwing things back in the club’s face’.

The ex-midfielder – and former Hednesford Town boss – also claimed the individuals involved in Shrewsbury’s Christmas party altercation have let down team-mates with their behaviour.

Shrewsbury confirmed there had been an altercation at some point during the squad’s trip to Dublin after reports appeared in a national newspaper accusing former Wolves striker Sylvan Ebanks-Blake of getting into a scrap with team-mate Jim O’Brien.

It is understood the Christmas plans were already in place before Paul Hurst’s appointment as Shrewsbury boss in late October and no members of the management team were part of the trip.

Hurst had hoped the two-night break may spark extra spirit into his squad. His players, battling for survival in League One, flew out to Dublin hours after the 2-0 success against Bristol Rovers.

McNally, who made more than 250 appearances for Shrews across nine years, said: “For the 20 that’ll behave OK, there’ll always be one or two that spoil the party totally.

“This will be extremely frustrating for Paul because of what they’ve done, how they’ve got the team spirit and commitment together, and then something like this can be pivotal. It can change things so much.

“Paul will be thinking that we’ve made two steps forward and now we’ve gone four back.

“He’ll have to get them all back together and let’s hope they can because they’ve made many big strides recently.

“For me to hear it as a fan, it’s very disappointing. The management will be livid and rightly so.

“Let’s face it, the club have paid a lot of money for the team to fly out there and get team spirit in a bonding session and really those players involved have thrown things back in their face.”