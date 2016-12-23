Paul Lambert: Wolves players have got their enthusiasm back

Wolves boss Paul Lambert believes his players have rediscovered their enthusiasm for the game.

Lambert has overseen two wins, two draws and two defeats in his first six matches but he has already stated the comparison between the club now and before his arrival is like 'night and day'.

The head coach says confidence isn't a problem for his players but said enthusiasm wasn't there when he joined Wolves.

He said: "I’ve never known their confidence to be lacking since I’ve been here.

"They’ve always been great. Their attitude has been fantastic.

"I think they enjoy it. I think the enthusiasm for the game is back, which I don’t think was there when we came in.

"Everything at the minute feels really good for them.

"Winning against Forest the way we did, it helps that, to build on it.

"There’s a long way to go but the progress has been very good.

"They're a brilliant group of guys here, really good.

"They seem very close and if you'd seen the Christmas lunch on Tuesday you'd have probably realised that yourself."

Portuguese wingers Ivan Cavaleiro and Helder Costa starred at the City Ground, scoring Wolves' goals in a 2-0 victory.

Lambert believes that £7m club record signing Cavaleiro is now beginning to 'come into his own'.

The Scot said of the pair: "Cavaleiro and Costa are the top of their game at the minute. They're right on it.

"The lads that have taken time to adjust have to come through that period.

"Costa has hit the ground running since the start and Cav's starting to come into his own now which can happen.

"People go on about (Henrikh) Mkhitaryan at Manchester United. I saw him at Dortmund and he was absolutely brilliant.

"Certain people just need a wee bit of time."

With Lambert having such a large squad at his disposal a number of players have barely even made the subs' bench in recent weeks.

The likes of Cameron Borthwick-Jacson, Jed Wallace and Paul Gladon haven't featured of late, while Joao Teixeira was dropped from the squad on Saturday.

What can Lambert do to motivate those who aren't involved?

"You'll never motivate an unmotivated player. It doesn't matter how good a manager you are," he added.

"If someone's not motivating themselves, it is really tough.

"The lads here have been great and they're really nice guys as well."