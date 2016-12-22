No appeal from Jonjo Shelvey after being found guilty of abusing Wolves' Romain Saiss

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey will not fight a five-game FA ban for misconduct, it has been announced.

Shelvey was banned and fined £100,000 after being found guilty of racially abusing Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss during a match in September, which Wolves won 2-0.

Former Liverpool player Shelvey had pleaded not guilty to the charge but was found guilty by the FA this week.

In a statement Shelvey maintained his innocence.

He said: "I am very disappointed and frustrated with the outcome of the hearing. I strongly maintain that I did not use the offensive language that has been alleged.

"Despite my strong disappointment, we think an appeal is very unlikely to change the panel’s decision on the case, so I have decided not to take that option.

"Appealing the ban would also extend the period of uncertainty for the club and the team during such an important part of the season.

"This would not be fair on my club, manager or team-mates and I want to draw a line under this now so that I can return to help my team with our promotion challenge as soon as possible."

Magpies boss Rafa Benitez added: "Jonjo has maintained his position from the outset and as such has received our full support. Despite this issue going on in the background he has continued to train and play really well.

"Now he has made the decision not to appeal the verdict we can focus on the upcoming games without uncertainty and distraction."

Newcastle said the club did not tolerate any form of discrimination or abuse and condemns the use of racist, sexist or homophobic remarks in the strongest possible terms.

The Express & Star understands that a team mate of Saiss' reported the alleged racial term, with the Moroccan midfielder's grasp of English being limited.

Vurnon Anita was sent off in the same minute of the match, for a foul on Ivan Cavaleiro.

Saiss, a £3million signing from Angers, was making his Wolves debut in the match during which an own goal from Chancel Mbemba and another from Helder Costa sealed a memorable victory under then-boss Walter Zenga.