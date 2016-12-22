New contracts for Wolves trio

Young starlets Connor Ronan, Harry Burgoyne and Donovan Wilson have all signed new contracts with Wolves.

Ronan and Burgoyne have both recently featured in the first team and have committed their futures until 2019, with the option of an extra year in Wolves' favour.

Striker Wilson is thought of as a top future prospect and has signed up until 2018, also with a year's option.

Wolves boss Paul Lambert said: "This club has got some really good young players here and it is important that we get them signed up.

"I think there are a few in the group that can push on – they will have seen what their mates have done and will want to do the same.

"It is really important that this club keeps its better young players because whether it is for this year, next year, or the year after, there is a really good group here.

"If I think they are good enough, that they can handle the occasion and play, then I don’t have a problem and I will pick them."

Ronan made his first-team debut last weekend when he came off the bench during the 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest.

The Irish youth international has recently skippered Wolves' under-23 side and was named academy player of the year in 2015/16.

The 18-year-old's contract was technically up next summer although Wolves had the option of extending it by a year.

Burgoyne was thrust into the limelight when he made his debut between the sticks for the 4-4 draw with Fulham at Molineux.

Carl Ikeme and Andy Lonergan were injured and 19-year-old Shropshire-born Burgoyne was chosen ahead of Jon Flatt. He kept his place for the 2-1 defeat at Cardiff and was praised by Paul Lambert, who said Burgoyne's emergence could save the club having to buy a new goalkeeper further down the line.

Wilson moved from Bristol Rovers in January 2015, aged 17.

The Bristol-born teenager had initially moved on loan and Wolves paid an undisclosed fee for Wilson that could rise through appearance-based add-on clauses.

Wilson has featured in Wolves' last two first-team pre-season tours. He scored the winner in a 1-0 win over Paris FC when Wolves spent a week in Paris at the start of last season, but he has yet to play for the first team.

The trio follow Bright Enobakhare and Flatt who penned new deals last week.

Carl Ikeme is also close to agreeing an extension to his current contract, which runs out at the end of this season.