Kevin Thelwell to Wolves contract trio: This is just the start

Sporting director Kevin Thelwell has spoken of his delight at finalising contract deals for three of Wolves' potential stars of the future.

Connor Ronan, Harry Burgoyne and Donovan Wilson have all signed new deals with the club.

Ronan and Burgoyne are tied down until 2019 and Wilson until 2018.

They follow Bright Enobakhare and Jon Flatt who also signed new contracts last week.

Thelwell said: "We are really pleased to have signed all three players to longer contracts.

"It is always important to ensure that the succession plan is in place, the pathway is strong, and that the door is open at the end of it.

"We have appointed a head coach who understands the culture of the football club, what we are trying to achieve, and has supported that to the hilt.

"He has shown that already by giving out the debuts to Harry and Connor, and also starting Bright Enobakhare, who also signed a new contract recently.

"Hopefully this can be the start of something big for these young players, and they can continue to go on and make a positive difference for Wolves."

Thelwell on Ronan

"With Connor, it was a great job by our recruitment team to spot him and then help us bring him in from a very competitive area for young players with a lot of big teams in and around Manchester.

"He looks a bit younger than most players of his age but when you watch him play you just see that maturity and how he can slot in so comfortably.

"That was there for all to see when he made his debut at Nottingham Forest – how composed he was and mature he looked.

"He is a kid that eats, sleeps and breathes football, it means so much to him and we are delighted to have agreed a new contract as we see him as a big part of the club’s future."

Thelwell on Burgoyne

"Harry joined us at 10, and it is fantastic for him that he has come all the way through what can often be a difficult road for young players and progressed to the first team.

"He came into the team in difficult circumstances but acquitted himself really well and did a fine job.

"He had already done fantastically well for the under-23s this season and in the Checkatrade Trophy and this contract is reward for a player with great potential.

"Hopefully he will be able to get back in the first team in the future and follow in some pretty fine footsteps from the likes of Matt Murray, Wayne Hennessey and Carl Ikeme."

Thelwell on Wilson

"Donovan has been offered a new contract on the back of some very good performances with the under-23s.

"He has been working very hard this year and we feel the new deal is just reward for the progress he has made.

"The message for Donovan is that we believe in him and, having had a taste of first team football during the pre-season period, can he keep on developing to a point where he is knocking on that door.

"He carries a threat physically and has an eye for goal, and he has shown he can make good progress."