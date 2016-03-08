facebook icon twitter icon
Wolverhampton Wanderers FC
Wolves 2 Bristol City 1 - as it happened

Expressandstar.com brought you live updates from Molineux where Wolves beat Bristol City 2-1 in the Championship..

Wolves v Bristol City - LIVE

This live stream has now ended. Updates appear in chronological order.

Confusing

Comments for: "Wolves 2 Bristol City 1 - as it happened"

jas_manku1

No Siggy. At last KJ has decided to play a striker who actually scores.

oakley_s@outlook.com

You know some think,, think we just may sneak this one.. Fingers X... Or fingers burnt!!! We will see,, lol..

Black Country Wanderer

Mason upfront on his own again?

Will Jackett never learn?

Black Country Wanderer

Fantastic reporting by Tim again

No teams and nothing said for 20 minutes lol

wolfnut

What on earth is going on??

oakley_s@outlook.com

See it's going to plan ..0-0 halftime, it's a joke,,

jas_manku1

Yet another free kick conceded by Batth leads to a goal from the opposition.

The Flying Winger

Why start with that team?

Why wait for subs?

What is wrong with the man?

Why is he still here?

1wolves

Happy days onwards and upwards.

Black Country Wanderer

Talk about leaving it late

Managed to get 3 very needy points though somehow,ill take it lol

dingdong

To be honest I thought the gentleman in the south bank on seat number 43, row C had a cracking game, man of the match for me. Lol

oakley_s@outlook.com

Well my first comment seem to have come true,,, FFS...was that dire or Wat!!!

Evowombourne

What a load of dross that was can someone tell me why the keeper almost always humps the ball down the pitch in the direction of our five foot eight center forward who is marked by a six foot five center half no constructive football is played at all very few attempts on goal Alan Hanson was correct when he said you never win anything with kids which leads me to say the under twenty ones haven't won for over sixteen games our future they say like the pitch the entire management needs replacing

