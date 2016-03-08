Wolves 2 Bristol City 1 - as it happened
Expressandstar.com brought you live updates from Molineux where Wolves beat Bristol City 2-1 in the Championship..
Wolves v Bristol City - LIVE
Bjorn Sigurdarson misses out tonight with a knee injury and Adam Le Fondre as his partner is expecting.— Wolves (@OfficialWolves) March 8, 2016
I gather Siggy has a knock. And ALF not involved for personal reasons, but nothing untoward there. Hence Enobakhare's late call up.— Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) March 8, 2016
Football players have arrived pic.twitter.com/wtgPQly9iM— Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) March 8, 2016
Confusing
451 again at home - clueless. Why not drop Saville or Coady & play Zyro as a 10 behind Mason. May as well try something different. #wwfc— Paddy Day (@paddyday90) March 8, 2016
Ready to go here! @tim_spiers_Star and myself will try and keep you entertained! Stay warm #wwfc fans. pic.twitter.com/g0aqiB9f0D— Nathan Judah (@njudah_star) March 8, 2016
Not the biggest of crowds tonight. Bristol City not brought too many with them either. Early Bird deadline this week...— Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) March 8, 2016
Hoping to see some football on the floor tonight. Lumping it up to Mason not the desired tactic.— Tim Spiers (@tim_spiers_Star) March 8, 2016
Comments for: "Wolves 2 Bristol City 1 - as it happened"
jas_manku1
No Siggy. At last KJ has decided to play a striker who actually scores.
oakley_s@outlook.com
You know some think,, think we just may sneak this one.. Fingers X... Or fingers burnt!!! We will see,, lol..
Black Country Wanderer
Mason upfront on his own again?
Will Jackett never learn?
Black Country Wanderer
Fantastic reporting by Tim again
No teams and nothing said for 20 minutes lol
wolfnut
What on earth is going on??
oakley_s@outlook.com
See it's going to plan ..0-0 halftime, it's a joke,,
jas_manku1
Yet another free kick conceded by Batth leads to a goal from the opposition.
The Flying Winger
Why start with that team?
Why wait for subs?
What is wrong with the man?
Why is he still here?
1wolves
Happy days onwards and upwards.
Black Country Wanderer
Talk about leaving it late
Managed to get 3 very needy points though somehow,ill take it lol
dingdong
To be honest I thought the gentleman in the south bank on seat number 43, row C had a cracking game, man of the match for me. Lol
oakley_s@outlook.com
Well my first comment seem to have come true,,, FFS...was that dire or Wat!!!
Evowombourne
What a load of dross that was can someone tell me why the keeper almost always humps the ball down the pitch in the direction of our five foot eight center forward who is marked by a six foot five center half no constructive football is played at all very few attempts on goal Alan Hanson was correct when he said you never win anything with kids which leads me to say the under twenty ones haven't won for over sixteen games our future they say like the pitch the entire management needs replacing