Tony Pulis reveals psychological trick that keeps West Brom players guessing

Tony Pulis has revealed one of the psychological tricks he uses to motivate his players.

The Baggies boss likes everyone in his squad to have the right attitude on the training pitch.

To make sure his best players aren’t resting on their laurels, sometimes he tells them they’ve been dropped at the beginning of the week to see how they react.

Most of the time, it gets the right response and Pulis reinstates the player into the line-up, but occasionally it doesn’t and he goes through with leaving them out when he was never intending to in the first place.

“I’ve had situations with top, top players – not just at this club – where I’ve told them at the beginning of the week I’m leaving them out and then looked at what reaction they’ve given me during the week,” he explained.

“As a matter of fact I was never going to leave them out. And then at the end of the week I’ve picked them. There are certain things you do as a manager, things you think are right. You use every method you can.”

For Pulis, psychology is a big part of management, and finding creative ways to motivate his players during a relentless season is important.

Sometimes his players need the carrot, and sometimes they need the stick. Before the Arsenal game he called a team meeting and heaped praise on the Albion squad despite the fact they had just lost two games in a row.

It worked a treat, and the Baggies put in their best performance of the season to stun the Gunners 3-1 at The Hawthorns.

Afterwards, defender Jonny Evans sang his gaffer’s praises saying: “I thought it was excellent the way he did that.”

Pulis thought it was the right time to give his players a confidence boost after suggestions the team had downed tools after reaching 40 points.

“The lads thought I was going to give them a rollicking for two defeats and I actually said ‘No, we’ve done fantastic’,” he explained.

“Show how fantastic you’ve done by putting in a performance against Arsenal.

“There will be other times when we win games and I won’t be happy and I’ll pull them in and have a go at them.

“You’ve got to try and keep everybody focused and together because you can get absolutely driven in one direction by the media and then all of a sudden, the rug can be pulled from under you and you’re in freefall.

“You’ve forgotten what has got you there and everything goes haywire.

“As a manager of a football club you have to be on top of that and pull the reins in. You do it in lots of ways.”