Gareth McAuley signs new one-year contract at West Brom

Defender Gareth McAuley has signed a new one-year contract at Albion.

The popular centre-back will turn 38 in December but has shown no signs of slowing down and is poised to continue his remarkable Premier League career at The Hawthorns.

McAuley made his top flight debut at the age of 31 after joining the Baggies on a free transfer. He has gone on to make 208 appearances for the club, including 187 in the Premier League.

“It’s very pleasing,” he said. “I’d like to thank the club, the gaffer and everyone here who helps me to stay fit to be able to play at this level.

“When I signed I just wanted to play in the Premier League and I knew that wasn’t a given when I came here. But I’ve still got that desire sitting here today.

“I don’t think that will leave me. It’s a good thing because it keeps you motivated, keeps you pushing forward.”

McAuley last year became Albion’s oldest-ever outfield player in the Premier League but insists he would not have signed a new deal if he didn’t think he could cope with it.

This season, he found himself in exalted company after being voted among the top three veterans in European football alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Xabi Alonso. His seven goals, meanwhile, have made him the Baggies joint top scorer and the Premier League’s top scoring central defender.

“I’ve based my decision on physically being able to do it,” he said. “If I didn’t think I could I wouldn’t hang about. The tests don’t show any signs that I can’t cope with it.

“I’ve worked for a living outside the football bubble and I will more than likely have to go back there one day.

“But as long as you can do this, the best job in the world, then you should continue and I’m not going to turn by back on it.”