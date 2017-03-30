Ally Robertson: Jonas Olsson leaves West Brom back line in good hands

It’s sad to see Jonas Olsson leave the club after nine successful years but unfortunately, time catches up with us all.

The decision was the right one for all parties. Albion have moved on, and Olsson had slipped to fourth or fifth-choice centre-back, writes Ally Robertson.

But he’s been absolutely fantastic for most of his Baggies career and will be remembered fondly by supporters and those at the club.

Fortunately, we are not worried about relegation this season but for many years Albion have been scrapping it out near the bottom of the table.

When that’s the case, you need warriors like Olsson willing to fight for every blade of grass.

Along with Gareth McAuley, he has given no quarter at the back and has played a huge part in cementing the club in the Premier League.

I’ve met him a few times, and always been impressed with his attitude. He’s a typical centre-back with a burning desire to win.

He doesn’t possess any sort of ego, and always did everything for the team.

Defenders rarely get mentioned in the papers, unless they’ve made a mistake, but even though Olsson was an individual character off the pitch, he was a big team player on it.

He had that fearless attitude all centre-backs need, and was willing to put his head where it hurts on countless occasions.

I’m delighted he’s got a move home to Sweden, and a two-year deal no less.

He’ll be a top player in that league and he’ll get to raise his daughter there, which I’m sure will please him.

Then, in a couple of years’ time he might retire and go into media work or management.

You never know if you’d like to be a coach until you try it.

I thought I’d give it a shot at Worcester City and Cheltenham Town but I didn’t enjoy it.

You have to have the right head and a thick skin. Olsson certainly has both of those, but the fortunate thing for players these days is they have enough money to see them through the first few years of retirement, giving them time to decide what they want to do.

He will be sorely missed, but the backline is in good hands.

Gareth McAuley and Jonny Evans are a thoroughly decent partnership, and the 37-year-old may be on a short string but he’s proved this season he’s got at least another season in his legs, if not more.

When McAuley eventually retires, Craig Dawson should seamlessly slide across into the middle.

The last two years at right-back will have prepared him perfectly for the role and have made him more comfortable on the ball.

Forget hoofball, with him and Evans together we could have two very cultured centre-halves willing to play out from the back.