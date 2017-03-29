Salomon Rondon ends 15-game drought for club and country with goal for Venezuela

Baggies striker Salomon Rondon ended a 15-game drought for club and country with a goal for Venezuela last night.

The Albion number nine scored in the second-half of a 3-1 defeat away at Chile in the South American World Cup qualifying group.

However, Venezuela remain bottom of the group on six points and are now unable to qualify for Russia 2018.

Rondon is now flying back from South America but won’t return to training until tomorrow (Thursday).

Albion will assess him before head coach Tony Pulis decides whether to play him on Saturday against Manchester United.

Nacer Chadli started for Belgium in Sochi yesterday in their 3-3 friendly draw with Russia, while James McClean completed 72 minutes for the Republic of Ireland in their 1-0 friendly defeat at the Aviva Stadium.