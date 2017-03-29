Paul Pogba will miss West Brom game, says Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba is set to miss Saturday's clash with Albion, Jose Mourinho has confirmed, as Manchester United's injury concerns worsen.

The £89million signing picked up a hamstring strain before the international break in United's Europa League win over FC Rostov.

And Mourinho doesn't think his midfielder will shake off the injury before this weekend's game at Old Trafford.

Phil Jones is already out with a suspected broken toe, as is Chris Smalling, who has been pictured in a leg brace this week since returning from England duty.

United are already without top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfield maestro Ander Herrera, both of whom are suspended.

"We lose four players and I think Paul Pogba is also out," said Mourinho. "So we lose five."

Marouane Fellaini returned early from international duty with a hurt toe but he is expected to be available, and Wayne Rooney is due to return from his knee injury.

Albion are expected to be without Matt Phillips for the fifth successive game after he suffered a set-back to rehabilitation on his hamstring injury.