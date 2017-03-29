Jonas Olsson always welcome back at West Brom

Jonas Olsson may be looking forward to the new chapter in his life, but Tony Pulis has told him he will always be welcome back at the Baggies.

The long-serving Swede left the club last week after nearly nine years to join Swedish club Djugarden IF ahead of their season.

Albion and Olsson mutually agreed to terminate his contract three months early to allow the switch.

Although Pulis no longer required Olsson in his back-line, he called the 34-year-old up and told him he would welcome him back for a visit with ‘open arms’.

“The people who really matter, the supporters, who have been and watched Jonas for nine years at this football club, will appreciate what he’s done,” said Pulis. “I’ve only been here a couple of years with him but I appreciate what he’s done.

“He’s a fantastic lad. He’s different, he’s got a different sense of humour, a different way of approaching things but he’s a good lad.

“I’ve got a great respect for him. I’ve spoken to him, we’ve had a couple of conversations and he’s really looking forward to the new chapter in his life.

“He’s well respected and he’ll be welcomed back with open arms.”

Pulis and Olsson first came into contact when the Welshman was Stoke boss and the big Swede smashed a picture frame at the Britannia Stadium back in 2011 during tunnel bust-up with Ricardo Fuller.

At the time, Pulis demanded compensation for the frame and Olsson duly obliged.

Six years on and the story brought a chuckle from the head coach.

“Jonas is Jonas,” he said. “He paid for that so I couldn’t say nothing to him. He sent the money down!”