Jake Livermore won't get carried away for West Brom after England showing says Tony Pulis

Baggies boss Tony Pulis is confident down-to-earth Jake Livermore won’t get carried away after his stint with England.

The 27-year-old midfielder has become the first Albion outfield player to start a game for the Three Lions since Derek Statham in 1983.

He returned to training yesterday along with the majority of the club’s senior players and was reminded by Pulis to keep his feet on the ground.

“The fact he’s played for England has brought up the profile of the football club and Jake himself,” said the Baggies boss. “But he’s got good competition in the group with Yacob, Fletcher, and James (Morrison).

“You can play Brunty in there, and we’ve got young Sam Field who we really rate coming through. So I wouldn’t get too carried away if I was Jake.”

However, Pulis has been impressed with Livermore’s work ethic since his £10million arrival from Hull City in January, and doesn’t imagine the midfielder will now rest on his laurels.

“I don’t think there will be any problems,” said Albion’s head coach, who is now waiting for just James McClean, Salomon Rondon, and Nacer Chadli to return from international duty.

“Most of them are in,” he said. “We don’t expect Salomon to be in until Thursday afternoon. That’s usual.

“Everything is alright. We get them to ring the doc up if there’s anything wrong, if they’ve had a little strain or whatever.

“He’s always kept in touch and then he gives me a run down after every game. Gareth (McAuley’s) fine, he’s training, and he’ll be fine for Saturday.”

McAuley has recovered from his knock playing for Northern Ireland, but Pulis confirmed he watched all the internationals through his fingers.

“The problem is, you don’t want to stop players playing for their countries and you can’t stop players playing for their countries,” he said.

“It’s a proud thing to do and it’s brilliant for us. Livermore has shown that.

“But you worry about the training they do while their away, what they’re doing and not doing, and also the games.

“When the games start, anything can happen and there’s no redress if they get injured. That’s it, they’re out.”