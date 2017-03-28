West Brom sweating on Matt Phillips fitness

Matt Phillips's frustrating spell on the sidelines may yet continue as the Baggies sweat on his fitness for this weekend’s trip to Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old was named in the Scotland squad for this international break but had to pull out because his hamstring problem persisted.

It was hoped the extended period without a game would give him time to recover but Phillips still faces a late fitness test ahead of this weekend’s trip to Manchester United.

The winger is now training on the grass but Albion’s medical team are especially careful with muscle injuries on players with as much power and pace as the former Queens Park Rangers man.

And the Baggies have no plans to rush Phillips back into action with James McClean in imperious form against Arsenal and James Morrison returning to action for Scotland.

They do not want a recurrence of what happened earlier this season, when Jonny Evans returned early from a calf injury and then hobbled off away at Hull with the same problem.

Head coach Tony Pulis had initially hoped Phillips would be fit for the trip to Goodison Park over a fortnight ago, but the summer signing has now missed the last four games.

“It’s disappointing really because we had a really good run when Matty, Mozza and Chadli were in the side,” said first team coach Gerry Francis. “Between them those three added you 15 more goals which makes a big difference.

“But it’s a squad game, and obviously the others came in the other weekend and gave us a really good result.”

One of those players was Hal Robson-Kanu, who scored against Arsenal from the bench and could now be in line for a start against United. “Hal’s been a very good signing and he’s worked very hard to get his chance,” said Francis.

“He’s strong, holds it up. You have to have players that can come in and keep the team strong.

“He came on and helped change the game against Arsenal.

“Obviously he’s going to be in Tony’s thoughts.

“It’s a good problem for him in terms of having two players that you can pick from.”

Sam Field played 90 minutes for England U19s yesterday in a 5-1 victory over Belarus.

The Young Lions have qualified for this summer’s European U19 Finals in Georgia.

n Manchester United could themselves be severely depleted for this weekend’s clash against Albion with seven players potentially unavailable.

Top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and midfielder Ander Herrera are banned, while injuries are keeping out Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones.

Smalling and Jones were withdrawn from the England squad, Fellaini is missing Belgium’s game tonight with a toe problem, and Pogba picked up a hamstring injury against Rostov before the international break.

Jose Mourinho is also sweating on the fitness of Wayne Rooney, who has been out for the past three weeks with a knee injury, but could be rushed back to play in midfield.