Internationals – Five West Brom talking points

The recent internationals have thrown up some interesting West Brom talking points...writes Matt Wilson.

1. JAKE LIVERMORE MAY HAVE DONE ENOUGH

It will probably be Livermore, James Ward-Prowse or Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who misses out when Jordan Henderson returns from injury, but the Baggies man can hold his head up high after his game against Germany, despite what some national media outlets reported.

Oxlade-Chamberlain may have offered more of a goal threat on Sunday, but he was playing much weaker opposition, and his passing was wayward in comparison whereas Ward-Prowse started both games on the bench.

2. IN-FORM McCLEAN IS LEARNING TO CHANNEL HIS EMOTIONS

It was an emotional week for the winger, who lost two close friends, Ryan McBride and Martin McGuinness, and wore the number 5 shirt in memory of his Derry team-mate against Wales.

But in a match marred by poor challenges, the often-reckless wide-man stayed out of trouble and was arguably man of the match. His post-match interview was touching, but it shouldn’t cloud the fact that McClean is playing extremely well at the moment and deserves to keep his spot in the Albion team this weekend.

3. CHRIS BRUNT’S HEARTBREAKING STORY MAY HAVE A HAPPY ENDING

Northern Ireland ‘s 2-0 win over Norway leaves the Green and White Army in second place half-way through qualification, which will probably be enough to reach the play-offs.

Brunt was cruelly denied the chance to play at Euro 2016 last year, but Michael O’Neill’s side are very much in the hunt for a World Cup place.

Brunt, who put in a trademark delivery for Jamie Ward’s goal, has been impressive since his return from injury, and at 32, should still be playing next summer.

4 TONY PULIS FACES A SELECTION DILEMMA THIS WEEKEND

James Morrison missed the Arsenal game with an ankle injury, but he played 81 minutes for Scotland on Sunday in their crucial victory over Slovenia.

He’s expected to be available for this weekend’s trip to Old Trafford, but whether Pulis will play him or not is another matter. Even though he was forced to play Chris Brunt in a central position against the Gunners, the Baggies midfield was superb, and executed the game-plan perfectly.

It’s likely to be a similar tactic against United, so Pulis may not want to change it.

5 DAWSON NEEDS TO MOVE TO CENTRE-BACK TO BE CONSIDERED

Craig Dawson doesn’t have the characteristics of an ‘international’ full-back. Although his versatility is a tool, he probably needs to be playing in his preferred position to be knocking on the door, but he’s also a victim of timing.

‘He’s a player we worked with at the U21s, so we know him well,’ said Gareth Southgate, when he called up Middlesbrough’s Ben Gibson. Unfortunately for Dawson, he left England U21s just before Southgate got that job, and doesn’t know the England boss.