Ex-West Brom youngster Samir Nabi joins Carlisle United

Former Albion youth player Samir Nabi has officially signed for League Two Carlisle United after his international clearance came through.

The 20-year-old, whose brother Adil was sold to Peterborough last January, spent 11 years at the Baggies before leaving in the summer.

He then played for Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League but has now joined Keith Curle on a short-term deal to help the Cumbrians push for a spot in the play-offs.

"He's had an excellent grounding and he's another who has something slightly different to what we already have in the group," Curle said.

"He's used to playing in a midfield three where he has licence to get forward and he likes to find the back of the net.

"Joining us at this stage of the season gives him a chance to remind everyone what he's all about. He has physical presence, he won't shy away from a challenge, he's good on the ball and he'll add to the competition for places we need to see."